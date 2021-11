In planning for older adulthood, many people both fear and consistently underestimate the risk of Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD) and the tremendous impact these conditions can have on their finances. More than half of those now in or approaching older adulthood report ADRD as the condition they fear most—greater than more common but treatable conditions such as cancers, strokes, and heart disease. Alzheimer's disease and other forms of cognitive decline are at this time incurable, progressive, and terminal. Nonetheless, people underestimate the costs associated with care of these conditions on the family and particularly on care partners—namely the family members, friends, neighbors, and others providing unpaid care to people with ADRD.

