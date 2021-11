CEO of Channel Signal — a leader in aggregating independent consumer reviews and turning those reviews into revenue for brands. The choked supply chain is driving both inventory and pricing problems, and it couldn’t come at a worse time as we head into the fourth quarter. This is when, typically, brands rely on the holiday season to power consumer spending, raising all ships, including the U.S. economy. Instead, Salesforce reports this year’s holiday season will bring retailers an added $223 billion in the cost of goods sold due to the sky-rocketing price of freight, manufacturing and labor.

SHOPPING ・ 5 HOURS AGO