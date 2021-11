Christmas comes early this year for plastics professionals on the East Coast, when Plastec East returns to the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York as part of the Advanced Manufacturing East event on Dec. 7 to 9. One of six co-located shows, including Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M), EastPack, automation-focused ATX, Design & Manufacturing (D&M), and Quality Expo, Plastec East offers industry professionals an opportunity to discover new products, machinery, and services from more than 350 exhibitors and expand their understanding of trends and emerging technologies at more than 30 conference sessions. A selection of show highlights of particular relevance to plastics industry professionals are featured below. For the full picture and to register to attend, go to the Plastec East website.

