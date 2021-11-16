2 arrested after pair of simultaneous high-speed pursuits end in Shelby County

Sidney police Staff photo

SIDNEY — A pair of high-speed pursuits involving stolen cars from Miami County ended in Sidney early Tuesday morning with two arrests and one person still on the run, according to Sidney police.

The incident began as a report of two vehicles traveling north on I-75 from the Piqua area that were driving recklessly and were brake-checking semi-trailers, Sidney police Sgt. Chris Burmeister said in a media release Tuesday morning.

Two Sidney police officers attempted to stop the vehicles after they exited the highway at the Fair Road exit to Sidney. The first car, a red Audi, took off from the attempted stop and reached speeds of 100 mph, Burmeister said. The driver eventually bailed out of the car in the area of North West Avenue and Piper Street with the car coasting until it hit a parked car.

The driver of the car fled from the scene and was able to elude police.

While one officer chased the car, the other Sidney officer attempted to stop the second vehicle, a dark-colored Jeep. It took off from the officer as well and led police on a pursuit where speeds also reached 100 mph, Burmeister said.

The driver and passenger in the Jeep also jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run away on foot, but both were later located and arrested, Burmeister said. The location of their arrests was not provided.

Police did not identify either person arrested that ran from the Jeep. Burmeister added officers are still working to identify the driver of the Audi who was able to get away.

Both vehicles were later found to be stolen from Miami County. A Miami County Sheriff’s Office incident report indicates the Audi was later found to be stolen from a Dave Arbogast car dealership lot.

Additional details were not released.

