ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

2 arrested after pair of simultaneous high-speed pursuits end in Shelby County

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zsu8z_0cyCnK2w00
Sidney police Staff photo

SIDNEY — A pair of high-speed pursuits involving stolen cars from Miami County ended in Sidney early Tuesday morning with two arrests and one person still on the run, according to Sidney police.

>>Bahamian man killed in deadly Sidney shooting was targeted, police say

The incident began as a report of two vehicles traveling north on I-75 from the Piqua area that were driving recklessly and were brake-checking semi-trailers, Sidney police Sgt. Chris Burmeister said in a media release Tuesday morning.

Two Sidney police officers attempted to stop the vehicles after they exited the highway at the Fair Road exit to Sidney. The first car, a red Audi, took off from the attempted stop and reached speeds of 100 mph, Burmeister said. The driver eventually bailed out of the car in the area of North West Avenue and Piper Street with the car coasting until it hit a parked car.

>>Piqua woman with 4 kids in vehicle accused of ramming into ex’s SUV

The driver of the car fled from the scene and was able to elude police.

While one officer chased the car, the other Sidney officer attempted to stop the second vehicle, a dark-colored Jeep. It took off from the officer as well and led police on a pursuit where speeds also reached 100 mph, Burmeister said.

The driver and passenger in the Jeep also jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run away on foot, but both were later located and arrested, Burmeister said. The location of their arrests was not provided.

Police did not identify either person arrested that ran from the Jeep. Burmeister added officers are still working to identify the driver of the Audi who was able to get away.

Both vehicles were later found to be stolen from Miami County. A Miami County Sheriff’s Office incident report indicates the Audi was later found to be stolen from a Dave Arbogast car dealership lot.

Additional details were not released.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Mykel McGraw
6d ago

I was just up in Sidney and the car was stolen from Car dealer in our town. Bahamian man I wonder if he was illegal immigrant.

Reply
2
Related
WHIO Dayton

Feds intercept meth masked in Australia-bound diaper shipment

CINCINNATI — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati knew something didn’t smell right. Enter Betty, a CBP narcotic detector dog, who alerted investigators Nov. 11 to a suspicious shipment of diapers en route from Texas to a residence in Australia. According to a news release, the diapers appeared...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
County
Shelby County, OH
Sidney, OH
Crime & Safety
Shelby County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Sidney, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Sidney, OH
Cars
City
Piqua, OH
Miami County, OH
Crime & Safety
Piqua, OH
Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound, attorney says

An attorney representing the family of Brian Laundrie told reporters Tuesday that the 23-year-old died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities found Laundrie’s remains last month in a Florida nature reserve amid a weeks-long search for him. Earlier, he had been named a person of interest in the death of his fiancee, 22-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

Jury gets case of white men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's death

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — (AP) — The case of three white men charged with murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery went to the jury Tuesday after a nearly two-week trial in which prosecutors argued that the defendants provoked the fatal confrontation and defense attorneys insisted their clients acted in self-defense.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
50K+
Followers
74K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy