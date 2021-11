Noctua’s been making waves in the PC hardware space with its exceptional quality air coolers. A handful of Noctua coolers have made it into our collection of the best CPU coolers you can buy in the marketplace. Well, the company is further expanding its family of air coolers with the addition of two new low-profile CPU coolers. Noctua is bringing the NH-L9i-17xx and NH-L9i-17xx chromax.black to Intel’s latest 12th gen Alder Lake CPUs. These low-profile CPU coolers, for those of you who don’t know, are perfect for building compact HTPCs and Small Form Factor (SFF) PCs.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO