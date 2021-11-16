ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sanford Execs Get Big Payments for Leaving

By larry kurtz
dakotafreepress.com
 7 days ago

Kelby Krabbenhoft made medically incorrect statements that undermined Sanford Health’s mission to protect public health, and Sanford Health had to give him $49.5 million to head for the exit. I wish I could screw up...

dakotafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
dakotafreepress.com

Smithfield Denies Wrongdoing But Pays Paltry OSHA Fine for Coronavirus Hazards; Workers Disappointed

In September 2020, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined Smithfield Foods $13,494, the maximum allowed by law, for failing to protect its Sioux Falls slaughterhouse workers from coronavirus. Given that four Smithfield Sioux Falls workers died from coronavirus, that’s under $3,400 per death, less than what Jason Ravnsborg had to pay in court for killing Joe Boever.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
U.S. POLITICS
sunflowerstatejournal.com

House passes vaccine mandate bill

(Developing: Will be updated) Battling back against the federal government, the Kansas House on Monday passed a bill over the objections of the business community that would fine companies that don't waive federal vaccine mandates for religious or medical reasons. The House voted 78-40 to pass the bill, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate White
CBS Minnesota

With COVID Cases Surging, Thanksgiving Has Health Care Workers Concerned

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ahead of the big holiday weekend COVID cases are surging in the region. In Minnesota alone new cases are up 53% over the last 14 days. Minnesota hospitalizations due to COVID are up nearly 40% over the last 14 days. There are concerns the Thanksgiving holiday could lead to an even greater surge and most hospitals are back to putting off elective surgeries. The increase in hospitalizations is coming not just from a rise in COVID patients but also non-COVID emergencies, as well as preventative health checks many patients have been putting off. For health care workers, exhaustion and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parting Gifts#Sanford World Clinics#Kelo Tv
BBC

Pharmacists to restrict new patients over pressures

Community pharmacists in Northern Ireland have said they will not accept new patients who require help managing their medicines at home. Members voted for it due to increased demands on essential services. From 1 December they will not take on new patients who require daily tablets being organised in medicine...
HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

Staffing concerns, government overreach cited in lawsuit challenging healthcare vaccine mandate

OHIO — Ohio’s Attorney General has signed onto a Louisiana lawsuit that challenges the legality of the federal vaccine mandate for people working at healthcare facilities. “We have seen the challenges nursing homes and other facilities have had in retaining and recruiting staff,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “This mandate, and the walkouts that will likely follow, will only make those challenges worse– leaving vulnerable Ohioans without adequate care.”
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
CBS Denver

Pueblo-Based COVID-19 Vaccine Provider Suspended For Reported Misconduct

PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment suspended a Pueblo-based COVID-19 vaccine provider over claims of failing to follow federal guidelines on storage and tracking. CDPHE says VitalPoint Urgent Care violated multiple aspects of its provider agreement: Failure to store and handle COVID-19 vaccines in compliance with the CDC Vaccine Storage and Handling Toolkit. Failure to document and report required vaccine administration information. Failure to maintain onsite documentation of the storage and administration of COVID-19 vaccine Inappropriate administration of vaccine to individuals outside of the recommended age group. Failure to report records to the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) within 72 hours...
PUEBLO, CO
ktoe.com

“More than a band-aid” required, says nurses union about Walz move to relieve COVID pressure on hospital staff

“Requires more than a band-aid,” says Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner — reacting to Governor Tim Walz’s announcement that two U-S Defense Department medical teams are headed to Minnesota to relieve pressure on hospital staff in Saint Cloud and Minneapolis. The governor said yesterday (Wed):. “We’ve made some bold...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

UMMS Offers Ingredients for a Safe Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE (November 16, 2021)– Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday and people traveling by planes, trains, and automobiles, experts from the University of Maryland Medical System are sharing advice to help Marylanders celebrate safely amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Doctors say the most important thing individuals can do to protect against COVID-19 is to get vaccinated. Vaccines are safe, effective, and free.
FESTIVAL
KELOLAND TV

Sanford Health CEO Bill Gassen’s daughters get COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been almost two weeks since kids between the ages of 5-11 could start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Monday, the family of Sanford Health’s CEO added to those numbers. It’s the day 8-year-old Olivia Gassen and her younger sister, Sophia, have been waiting for…. “Yes,”...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Chicago Defender

Get My Payment Illinois Coalition Helps Illinoisans During the Pandemic

Since the beginning of 2020, we have lived through the Covid-19 pandemic, which swept across the United States and the world and is responsible for the deaths of over 760,000 people nationwide and over 5 million people worldwide. In the midst of this experience, many lost jobs, and families were faced with the responsibility of ensuring children attended school virtually. Lost wages meant families were also faced with the inability to support their families, pay mortgages and rent, and keep food in their cabinets. In response to the pandemic, the federal government implemented a plan to distribute Economic Impact Payments (EIP), also known as stimulus checks. These funds were provided in an effort to help ease the impact of lost employment which created economic hardships for many people across the nation. In addition to the Economic Impact Payments, this year, nearly every family with children was eligible to receive the Advance Childcare Tax Credit (ACTC), including families that were previously ineligible to receive the credit.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy