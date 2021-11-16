Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Wire: Rhamondre Stevenson Could Be a TD Machine

Here are players to consider stashing ahead of this weekend’s slate of games. Get free start/sit and waiver wire advice for your fantasy team >>. Lance is a fixture in this column, and I’m not turning my back on him now that he’s so close to playing again. The 49ers are going to reinsert him soon because they’re simply not good enough to be a playoff team this year, and they need to get their quarterback of the future some exposure to NFL defenses. Lance may well be starting again by the time the Niners visit the Jaguars in Week 11, and that game begins a fairly easy homestretch that also includes matchups against the Vikings, Seahawks, Bengals, Falcons, Titans and Texans. Lance may not be an efficient passer in the early stages of his career, but he’s going to do major damage as a runner. I’m confident he’ll be a top-12 fantasy quarterback from whenever he makes his next start through the end of the season.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO