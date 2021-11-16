ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Football Week 11 Waiver Wire: Rhamondre Stevenson Could Be a TD Machine

By Alex Kay
Bleacher Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fantasy football regular season is quickly winding down. With only a few weeks left before the playoffs begin, managers must get their rosters in tip-top shape to make a championship run. Unfortunately, there are fewer and fewer free-agent targets to claim on waivers with each passing week. That...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

More Details Emerging From Lamar Jackson’s Illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be a late scratch to today’s game against the Chicago Bears due to an illness. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, new details are emerging from Jackson’s injury that may be cause for concern. Ravens team doctors appear to be struggling to identify exactly what it is.
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

As Lamar Jackson’s illness worsens, who will start at QB for the Ravens vs. the Bears?

An alarming development out of Baltimore: Lamar Jackson has been added back to the Baltimore Ravens’ injury report with a non-COVID-19 illness and is officially questionable for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. The Ravens updated Jackson’s status Saturday afternoon. Lamar Jackson questionable vs. Bears. Jackson had missed practice Wednesday...
NFL
WKRC

Former Ohio State linebacker shot during his NFL bye week

COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Attempted Major Trade Last Week

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t make any notable trades last week, but it reportedly was not for a lack of effort. According to a report from NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport, the AFC North contenders made several notable inquiries, including one big one with an AFC East franchise. Rapoport reports that the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson’s injury status gets critical update for Week 12

The Baltimore Ravens have been anxiously waiting for any update on Lamar Jackson’s status leading up to the Ravens’ matchup against the Cleveland Browns. Jackson did not suit up for the Ravens’ Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears, in which the 7-3 Ravens secured the win, 16-13. Jackson was sidelined due to an illness. As Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports:
NFL
The Spun

John Harbaugh Addresses The Situation With Lamar Jackson

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was hoping that he’d have Lamar Jackson available for Sunday’s game against the Bears. He spoke to Jay Glazer before kickoff and told him that the team “did everything we could” to get Jackson ready to go. It wasn’t enough as Jackson ended up being declared inactive due to an illness.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'onta Foreman
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Adrian Peterson
theScore

Fantasy: Waiver Wire - Week 10

Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Every Monday during the season, theScore's Justin Boone runs down the recommended waiver wire pickups. Roster percentages are based on Yahoo leagues. Free Agent Budget (FAB) amounts are set off a $100 salary cap....
NFL
Sporting News

Best Fantasy Week 11 Waiver Pickups: Rhamondre Stevenson breaks out for Patriots, D'Onta Foreman emerges as sleeper in Titans backfield

When backfields are in flux this late in the season, fantasy football owners take notice -- especially when a backup running back runs for 100 yards. That's what Rhamondre Stevenson did on Sunday, and that's why he'll be among the top Week 11 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. To be fair, Stevenson's moment in the sun might be, well, momentary, as Damien Harris (concussion) seems likely to return this week, but Stevenson is still a worthwhile pickup as a top backup. The same goes for D'Onta Foreman, who led the Titans' backfield, and Cam Newton, who reminded us how dangerous he can be in goal-line situations.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Weekend Waiver Wire Stashes: Week 10 (2021 Fantasy Football)

Here are players to consider stashing ahead of this weekend’s slate of games. Get free start/sit and waiver wire advice for your fantasy team >>. Lance is a fixture in this column, and I’m not turning my back on him now that he’s so close to playing again. The 49ers are going to reinsert him soon because they’re simply not good enough to be a playoff team this year, and they need to get their quarterback of the future some exposure to NFL defenses. Lance may well be starting again by the time the Niners visit the Jaguars in Week 11, and that game begins a fairly easy homestretch that also includes matchups against the Vikings, Seahawks, Bengals, Falcons, Titans and Texans. Lance may not be an efficient passer in the early stages of his career, but he’s going to do major damage as a runner. I’m confident he’ll be a top-12 fantasy quarterback from whenever he makes his next start through the end of the season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Yahoo#Cardinals#The 2015 Mvp#Espn
Bleacher Report

Rhamondre Stevenson's Updated Patriots Fantasy Stock After Multi-TD Game vs. Browns

No Damien Harris, no problem for the New England Patriots running backs. The Patriots embarrassed the Cleveland Browns 45-7 on Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium, and the team's running game was a big reason why. Rookie RB Rhamondre Stevenson was particularly effective. Stevenson had 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens coach John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson ‘felt good’ Monday after missing Bears game with illness

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Lamar Jackson “felt good” Monday after he was too sick to play in Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears. Jackson expected to play after he practiced without issue Friday, but his illness flared up Saturday before the team flew to Chicago. He woke up the next morning in no shape to perform, though he did travel to the stadium. His backup, Tyler Huntley, led the ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
CBS Baltimore

WATCH: Tyler Huntley Leads Ravens To Comeback Win Over Bears

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For much of Sunday’s game against Chicago, Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley filled in admirably for a sidelined Lamar Jackson, doing just enough to keep Baltimore competitive. But with the Ravens on the verge of defeat, down 13-9 to the Bears with less than two minutes to go in regulation, Huntley rose to the occasion. He put together a five-play scoring drive to lead Baltimore to a 16-13 comeback win over Chicago. The highlight? A 29-yard pass to Sammy Watkins to set up Devonta Freeman’s game-winning touchdown. Facing a third-and-12 with the pocket collapsing around him, Huntley slipped away from...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy