Education Dept. Gets 150+ Applications for 46-Person Panel, Extends Application Deadline by Two Weeks

Resisting some last-minute pressure from Team Noem, the Legislature’s Executive Board yesterday approved the Government Operations and Audit Committee’s request to subpoena ousted Appraiser Certification Program director Sherry Bren to get answers to at least 24 questions about the handling of Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter Kassidy Peters’s appraiser certification application, the conditions of Bren’s forced retirement from the ACP, and the inexplicable and inappropriate July 27, 2020, meeting at the Governor’s mansion to which Bren was summoned to be criticized for slow and unprofessional performance in front of the Governor, the Governor’s daughter, the Governor’s chief of staff, the Governor’s lawyer, the Secretary of Labor and Regulation, and two Department of Labor and Regulation lawyers. GOAC is also asking Bren to address any inaccuracies in Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman’s testimony to GOAC on October 28, testimony which Governor Noem has already publicly contradicted.

