ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Education Dept. Gets 150+ Applications for 46-Person Panel, Extends Application Deadline by Two Weeks

dakotafreepress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouth Dakotans appear to be responding with enthusiasm to my urging that they sign up for the panel Governor Kristi Noem is wastefully summoning to redo our K-12 social studies curriculum standards. The Department of Education has received so many applications (add yours here!) that it has decided to extend the...

dakotafreepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
dakotafreepress.com

Schoenbeck Warns GOAC Not to Ask Which Governor Nepotized for Which Daughter; Executive Board Approves Bren Subpoena

Resisting some last-minute pressure from Team Noem, the Legislature’s Executive Board yesterday approved the Government Operations and Audit Committee’s request to subpoena ousted Appraiser Certification Program director Sherry Bren to get answers to at least 24 questions about the handling of Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter Kassidy Peters’s appraiser certification application, the conditions of Bren’s forced retirement from the ACP, and the inexplicable and inappropriate July 27, 2020, meeting at the Governor’s mansion to which Bren was summoned to be criticized for slow and unprofessional performance in front of the Governor, the Governor’s daughter, the Governor’s chief of staff, the Governor’s lawyer, the Secretary of Labor and Regulation, and two Department of Labor and Regulation lawyers. GOAC is also asking Bren to address any inaccuracies in Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman’s testimony to GOAC on October 28, testimony which Governor Noem has already publicly contradicted.
POLITICS
pvtimes.com

Applications open for Nevada education task force

The Nevada Department of Education is now accepting applications for the Nevada Teacher Recruitment and Retention Advisory Task Force. The task force was created in 2019 as part of Assembly Bill 276. The goal of this task force is to evaluate and address the challenges of attracting and retaining teachers throughout Nevada.
NEVADA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Noem Needs Bodyguards at Sioux Falls Middle School

Even in state, part-time Governor and full-time campaigner Kristi Noem can’t go anywhere without her entourage. She flew to Sioux Falls yesterday to observe profoundly disabled kids serving lunch at Ben Reifel Middle School, and even in that benign setting, she had to have her bodyguards:. Noem flew into Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
Star News Group

WATCH: State issues first COVID-19 school data

TRENTON — The first release of COVID-19 data reported by school districts in New Jersey show Ocean County with the lowest vaccination rates among teachers and other staff; and Monmouth County reporting the highest number of cases among students and staff. Thus far, coronavirus numbers have been provided to the state by 2,081 K-through-12 schools [nearly 60 percent] and 45 colleges and universities [more than 40 percent], according to Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, who summarized the data aid during Gov.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
journalofaccountancy.com

SBA clarifies COVID-19 EIDL application deadlines

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) released updated guidance Friday regarding applications for loans, advances, and appeal requests with the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) program. While the previously established Dec. 31 deadline remains in place, the SBA said it strongly recommends that businesses seeking a Supplemental Targeted Advance...
CREDITS & LOANS
The Eagle Times

'Practical applications': Claremont officials reiterate support of career-technical education

CLAREMONT — Claremont School Board officials upheld their support this week for career-technical education and reiterated the board’s desire to expand offerings, but placed the onus on district and school administrators to lead those program-building initiatives. In an interview with the Eagle Times on Monday, Claremont School Board Chair Frank...
CLAREMONT, NH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristi Noem
manisteenews.com

Manistee County Community Foundation extends deadline for Youth Advisory Council applications

MANISTEE — The Manistee County Community Foundation has opened its Youth Advisory Council membership application for eligible Manistee County high school students and recently extended the application deadline through Nov. 19. The primary role of YAC members is to recommend grants from the Manistee County Community Foundation’s Youth Endowment Fund...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
kyma.com

Deadline nears for Arizona marijuana business applicants

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The deadline to get state-mandated training to run a marijuana dispensary or similar business in Arizona as part of a “social equity ownership program” is fast approaching. Wednesday is the last day for applicants to take free classes so they can try to obtain the 26...
ARIZONA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Haugaard Announces Gubernatorial Bid at Non-Profit Fellowship of Christian Athletes Office

Rep. Steven Haugaard has officially announced his candidacy for Governor of South Dakota. His new whiz-bang website opens the sloganizing with “People Are Priority”, “Return to Principles”, and “Service Above Self-Interest”, all of which Haugaard targets at his only announced opponent, incumbent Republican Governor Kristi Noem:. Said Haugaard of the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dept#Deadlines#Board Of Education#Education Dept#46 Person Panel#South Dakotans#Kelo Tv#The Noem Administration
monroewa.gov

Lodging Tax Grant Application Deadline

The deadline for applications for a City of Monroe lodging tax grant is this Friday, November 19 at 4:30 p.m. For further details and to download the application, please visit www.monroewa.gov/256. To be considered for funding, the request must be used for one of the following activities (RCW 67.28.1816):. Tourism...
ECONOMY
Asbarez News

ANCA Capital Gateway Program Application Deadline Extended to Nov. 30

Fall, 2021 Fellows Share Pivotal Role Program Plays in Kick-Starting Careers in Nation’s Capital. WASHINGTON—Recent university graduates will have an additional two weeks to apply for the Winter 2022 session of the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program—an innovative ANCA job placement program that offers three months of free housing, career-building workshops, and networking opportunities to empower young professionals launching public policy, political, and media careers in the nation’s capital.
COLLEGES
951thebull.com

Application Deadline for Temporary Floyd County Engineer Friday

The deadline for applications for temporary Floyd County Engineer is Friday. The Floyd County Board of Supervisors is seeking qualified applicants to help prepare the fiscal year 2022-2023 budgets for County Engineer, Road Clearing, and Collection Site departments, the county 5-year construction plan, and other duties as agreed upon. Applicant must enter into a temporary contract for services provided for the duration of the contract based on an hourly rate.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
The Richmond Observer

New N.C. budget expands school choice

RALEIGH — Many North Carolinians breathed a sigh of relief last week when the GOP-led legislature and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper came to terms on a budget for the new biennium. School choice advocates were among them and have plenty to celebrate in the new spending plan. “There is greater...
RALEIGH, NC
NBCMontana

Biden reverses course on OSHA vaccine mandate

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced the Biden administration reversed course and suspended its implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers after previously telling businesses they should proceed despite a court-ordered pause. Knudsen and other attorneys general sued the government...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy