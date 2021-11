Many were skeptical of the Chicago Bulls coming into the season. Despite the talent they brought in during the offseason, fit became a primary concern. In a league that has become more oriented around outside shooting, the Bulls became a team that appeared to lack much in that regard. However, their efforts this season have glossed over most of their potential issues. A large part of that has to do with DeMar DeRozan coming up huge for the Bulls early on.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO