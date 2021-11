CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland’s Major League Baseball Team is now known as the Guardians, but to some fans, they will always be the Indians. Those fans might want to stock up on merchandise with the name the team went by from 1915 to 2021. In fact, many items including hats, jerseys, T-shirts, sweatshirts and more bearing the Indians name and old Block C or Script I logos are on clearance sale on Fanatics.com. As of Friday, no Indians merchandise is available at the Progressive Field team store.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO