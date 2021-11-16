Cleveland baseball, roller derby teams announce they'll both use the name 'Guardians'

The path for the Cleveland Indians to become the Cleveland Guardians hasn't been the smoothest one, but it seems as though we're coming closer to the end goal after the latest agreement.

On Tuesday morning, a joint statement was released by the Cleveland Guardians Baseball Company, LLC and Guardians Roller Derby which noted that the two organizations "are pleased to announce an amicable resolution of the lawsuit filed by Guardians Roller Derby, whereby both organizations will continue to use the Guardians name."

In the lawsuit , the roller derby team stated that "Major League Baseball would never permit 'Chicago Cubs' lacrosse or 'New York Yankees' rugby teams to operate alongside its storied baseball clubs and rightly so," and that "there cannot be two 'Cleveland Guardians' teams in Cleveland," though it seems as though they've changed their tune on the matter. Initially, the baseball team attempted to buy the trademark rights to the name, though it was reportedly a " lowball offer " that led to a counteroffer.

Now, it looks like a more friendly resolution was the best option to choose. The Cleveland MLB franchise may have been optimistic that this outcome would occur, seeing as they responded to the lawsuit by saying "we believe there is no conflict between the parties."

This is encouraging news, especially as it comes just one day after the rollout of Guardians merchandise had been delayed without any explanation.

