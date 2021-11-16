Friends Association Teams Up with Dick Vermeil to Get Word Out on Rent/Utility Assistance

Image via Friends Association for Care and Protection of Children.

Friends Association for Care and Protection of Children is getting the word out to Chester County households that funds are available to help cover the cost of rent and utilities.

Friends Association is one of five providers of the Chester County Emergency Rent and Utility Assistance Program (ERAP) which is administered Chester County Department of Community Development.

It is partnering with former Philadelphia Eagles coach Dick Vermeil to raise awareness about the program.

“Many of our neighbors here in Chester County have been severely affected by the pandemic. Now, with funding made available to our county from the U.S. Treasury, we have resources to support any one who is experiencing financial hardships because of COVID,” said former Coach Vermeil in an inspirational video.

Vermeil talked about the need to work together to overcome obstacles, just as he and the Eagles did.

“We came together and worked hard and in just a few years we made it all the way to the Super Bowl,” he said. “In times of struggle sometimes a good coach, a few months rent is all you need to make a change.”

Emergency rent and utility assistance is available to individuals and families in Chester County who are obligated to pay rent and who:

Qualify for unemployment or have experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship, directly or indirectly, during the COVID-19 pandemic

Demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability

Have a household income at or below 80% of the area median (note these amounts are subject to change):

1. Family of 1 = $52,950

2. Family of 4 = $75,600

To apply for the Chester County Emergency Rental Assistance Program, residents should call 211 and:

1. Press 2 for Homelessness and Housing Crisis

2. Press 2 for Chester County

3. Press 2 for Emergency Rental Assistance Program

“We have the resources, drive and stamina to make it back to a thriving community today. We can do this,” Vermeil said. “Don’t wait. You’ll never know how far you’ll go in just a few years.”

Friends Association for Care and Protection of Children helps keep families together during times of crises and supports all families experiencing homelessness or at-risk of homelessness in Chester County. The organization can connect them with personalized case management, community resources and skill-building resources.

