ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Journalist returning to US after release in Myanmar

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Slh14_0cyClp2X00

Journalist Danny Fenster is returning to the U.S. following his release in Myanmar, where he had been detained for months on a number of charges.

Fenster, the 37-year-old editor at the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, is expected to arrive in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. He told reporters while passing through Doha, Qatar, that he was “happy to be on my way home.”

Fenster, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison in Myanmar last week, was freed from prison on Monday. Myanmar’s military government found him guilty of incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations, among other charges in May. He had been detained since then.

The specific allegations against him are not clearly known, but they are believed to be connected to his previous employment at an online news site that was ordered to shutter operations, according to the AP.

Fenster, with a beard and wearing baggy drawstring pants and a knit hat, said in Doha that he was “feeling all right physically.”

“It’s just the same privations and things that come with any form of incarceration. ... The longer it drags on, the more worried you are that it’s just never going to end,” he added, according to the AP.

He noted that he was not starved or beaten while detained in prison.

Former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who traveled to Myanmar earlier this month and helped facilitate Fenster’s release, said he is “so grateful” that Fenster will be able to reconnect with his loved ones and others who had been following his case.

“We are so grateful that Danny will finally be able to reconnect with his loved ones, who have been advocating for him all this time, against immense odds,” Richardson, who formerly served as governor of New Mexico and ambassador to the United Nations, said, according to the AP.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

U.S. warns China after South China Sea standoff with Philippines

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday called Chinese actions in using water cannon against Philippine resupply boats in the South China Sea "dangerous, provocative, and unjustified," and warned that an armed attack on Philippine vessels would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments. State Department spokesman Ned Price...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Richardson
Washington Post

The news about Trump’s potential legal troubles reminds us why we need BBB

As President Biden and Democrats continue pushing for passage of the Build Back Better bill, one of their biggest goals is to show — both with the services it funds and the ways it pays for them — that government can work. And a key part of “working” is to make our system more fair.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Government#Doha#Frontier Myanmar#The Associated Press#Ap#The United Nations
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Doha, QA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Qatar
Business Insider

Biden's first flight on the $217 million presidential helicopter was pushed back after the Pentagon deemed it unreliable in an emergency: report

President Biden's first flight on the new presidential helicopter has been delayed, Bloomberg reported. The Pentagon said in a report that the chopper wasn't reliable in emergency missions, per Bloomberg. The helicopter is part of a 23-aircraft program costing $5 billion, set to replace the current fleet.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

392K+
Followers
46K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy