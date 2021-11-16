ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneonta, NY

Pet Of The Week — ‘Tallulah’

By Staff
97.5 WTBD
97.5 WTBD
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Meet the Susquehanna SPCA “Pet of the Week” – his name is “Tallulah”. Each week on Tuesday mornings at 8:30 am on Classic Hits 103.1fm, Leslie Ann will host members of the Susquehanna SPCA, who will tell us all about a special dog or cat at the shelter looking for its...

wtbdfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 WTBD

35 Reasons Why Everybody Loves the Finger Lakes

The Finger Lakes Region is one of New York's great pride and joys. A fun four season playground, this lake region also is famed for its great wineries, delicious foods, many notable historic museums and locations, and quirky roadside attractions. Populated with beautiful large (and small) villages and towns, historic...
TRAVEL
97.5 WTBD

Man Foiled By Jumping Deer; SUV Ends Up In Town of Laurens Pond

If you live in rural Central New York, then you are well aware that a deer can jump out in front of your vehicle at almost any time of the day or night, especially during deer season when deer are on the run from hunters. The following is a prime example of why you should never swerve to avoid a deer that jumps out.
LAURENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oneonta, NY
Lifestyle
Oneonta, NY
Pets & Animals
City
Oneonta, NY
97.5 WTBD

11 Tips For a Great Winter Getaway to Old Forge, N.Y.

Old Forge is a classic ofur season Adirondack village. Things quiet down a lot in the winter months, and that is a good thing for a visitor. No waiting for a seat in the restaurants, the shops are more easy to meander through, and the winter scenery cannot be beat. Here are 11 tips for making your winter getaway to historic Old Forge memorable.
OLD FORGE, NY
97.5 WTBD

Bah Humbug! 12 Holiday Scams To Be Aware Of This Year

This year it's predicted that the holidays will be more expensive than ever. For that reason alone you need to be careful with your money and be even more cautious to avoid holiday scams. Every year the Better Business Bureau puts out their list of holiday scams, and this year...
CELEBRITIES
97.5 WTBD

A Travel Trailer Fire Claims The Life of an Otsego County Woman

This past Tuesday night, a devastating fire on County Road 34A in the Town of Cherry Valley took the life of a resident. According to Otsego County Office of Emergency Services, around 9:30 pm, a crew from the Cherry Valley Fire Department along with C and Sharon Springs fire companies, EMS crews from Cooperstown, and Otsego County were sent out to a structure fire where a woman was trapped inside a travel trailer.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
97.5 WTBD

Things About The First Thanksgiving That Aren’t True

When you think about the first Thanksgiving, what do you think of? Is it the Pilgrims making a big November feast to thank the Native Americans for helping them through their first winter by preparing them a huge feast of turkey and pumpkin pie?. How much of that is true?...
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#The Susquehanna Spca#Sqspca
97.5 WTBD

What Are the Lighted Teepees Off I-90 Near Turning Stone

What are the lighted teepees off Interstate 90 near Turning Stone Casino in Verona, New York?. Nine illuminated tipis located on Oneida Indian Nation Land just prior to Exit 33 are a new cultural art installation called the Passage of Peace. They are designed to recognize the Western Tribal Nations and the challenge Native Americans face, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
VERONA, NY
97.5 WTBD

13 Upstate Food Icons That Are Hard to Find Outside of NYS

Upstate New York has many popular regional food favorites. Some are even micro-regional favorites. But all of the foods on this list, although beloved in Upstate New York, are almost impossible to find once you leave the friendly confines of the Empire State. Sponge Candy (Buffalo) and Michigan Hot Dogs...
RESTAURANTS
97.5 WTBD

Ridiculous New ‘Kool-Aid Man’ Challenge Is Terrorizing Homeowners

The year is 2021 and kids are busting through people's fences, pretending they're the Kool-Aid Man. The #KoolAidManChallenge has become a problem for towns across the country. The challenge involves people, typically teens, running through fences to mimic the '90s Kool-Aid commercial in which the Kool-Aid Man breaks through walls to promote the fruity drink.
YOUTUBE
97.5 WTBD

Lies I Told Myself Before I Had Children

When I was younger, before I had children or even a steady boyfriend, I told myself a lot of lies about being a momma. This was mainly because I didn’t realize how tough being a mom was. Growing up I wasn’t around a lot of young children, I didn’t babysit, I am an only child so I just wasn’t aware of how hard it was to raise children... Until I had my own children.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
97.5 WTBD

13 Amazing Tiny Upstate Villages Well Worth You Stopping By

The 13 villages on this list are small, there is no denying it. In fact each has a population under 1,000 residents. Still, for veteran road warriors like me (and you?), each has that certain something that will call to us from the road and invite us to stop and explore. Why is the National Abolition Museum in a tiny Upstate New York village? What are the Three Bears and why won't you see anything like them in the state? A whole village dedicated to selling books? A place with a few hundred residents that is the center for spiritual life studies in the state? All fascinating, all worth a stop, and all....very small!
LIFESTYLE
97.5 WTBD

97.5 WTBD

Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
339K+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WTBD plays the best Adult Hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wtbdfm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy