Pawnfi.com Raises $3M in Funding Round to Launch Liquidity for Non-Standard Assets

Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 7 days ago

The Pawnfi.com protocol supports different blockchains including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Polygon, Arbitrum, and Moonbeam chains. Pawnfi.com, a decentralized liquidity protocol for non-standard assets, has raised $3 million in a strategic funding round to launch the first liquidity protocol for Non-Standard Assets. The investment round was led by Digital...

www.coinspeaker.com

MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
MARKETS
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa insurance tech startup raises $100M in Series A funding round

Slide, a homeowners insurance tech firm founded in Tampa, has closed a $100 million Series A funding round that will accelerate the already fast-growing startup’s capabilities. Slide uses datasets to power new advances in artificial intelligence and machine learning for homeowners, who can create tailored insurance policies. The fundraising round...
ECONOMY
Coinspeaker

Royal NFT Series A Funding Led by a16z Generates $55 Million

The non-fungible token (NFT) music platform Royal has raised $55 million in Series A funding led by venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz also known as a16z. Other partners that supported Royal are Coinbase Ventures, Paradigm, and Crush music. Notably, the latest funding came less than three months after Royal secured $16 million in a seed round led by Founders Fund and Paradigm. Royal is a platform for music NFTs, allowing others to buy ownership of songs from artists and earn royalties from them.
CELEBRITIES
104.1 WIKY

Impossible Foods raises $500 million in latest funding round led by Mirae

(Reuters) -Faux beef products maker Impossible Foods said on Tuesday it had raised nearly $500 million in a funding round led by existing investor Mirae Asset Global Investments. The latest funding for the Beyond Meat rival comes ahead of an expected stock market listing next year in the United States.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#Pawnfi Com#Arbitrum#Non Standard Assets#Digital Currency Group#Dcg#Animoca Brands#Dapper Labs#Polygon#Hashkey Capital#Everest Venture Group#Snz
bitcoin.com

Moonpay Raises $555 Million in First Funding Round

Moonpay, a cryptocurrency payments service provider, has raised $555 million during its first funding round. Led by Tiger Global Management, this series A funding round propelled the valuation of the company to $3.4 billion, which will be used for expansion endeavors. The fiat-to-crypto ramp that Moonpay provides is key to several hundred wallets and services for onboarding users with fiat currency.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Binance in Talks with Sovereign Wealth Funds for Equity Funding

Binance, the world’s largest digital currency exchange by trading volume, is in talks with global sovereign wealth funds for equity financing. The revelation was made known by the Binance Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Changpeng Zhao, known popularly as “CZ,” in an interview with the Financial Times. CZ refused to name the Sovereign wealth funds the exchange has engaged with thus far, noting that the discussions are still in the preliminary stages and that it’s too early to give full disclosures.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Defrost Finance Launches the First Native Stablecoin at Avalanche

Defrost Finance is the platform behind the next generation stablecoin and provides remunerative investment opportunities. A fully fair launch, decentralized project, its aim is to change the world of finance for good. Defrost Finance is an advanced platform powering a new stablecoin called H2O on Avalanche. The project was inspired...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

French insurtech startup Leocare raises big funding round

The company is raising today’s Series B less than a year after raising its Series A. And some of Leocare’s existing investors are putting more money on the table with the Series B, such as Felix Capital, Ventech and Daphni. Leocare wants to handle all your insurance needs under a...
BUSINESS
buildingindiana.com

Virtual Collaboration Platform Secures $3M in Seed Funding

Filo.co, a virtual collaboration platform, is announcing the close of a $3 million seed round led by Flyover Capital and High Alpha Capital. “Remote and hybrid work is here to stay. As a virtual collaboration platform that facilitates training, workshops, kickoffs and internal events, we’re filling a gap that’s never been more important, more prominent or in higher demand for companies,” said Matt Compton, CEO of Filo.co. “With this funding, we’re excited to continue building features that empower people from all over the world to work together seamlessly within their own intuitive virtual campuses.”
TECHNOLOGY
gamesindustry.biz

Pocket Burger Games raises $1 million in funding round

Pocket Burger Games announced that it has raised $1 million in a seed funding round. The remote UK-based game studio said that the investment will go towards development of casual mobile games and the expansion of its team. The funding round was led by SISU Game Ventures, alongside participation from...
VIDEO GAMES
Coinspeaker

The Crypto Futures Market Is Shifting to Decentralized Trading Ecosystems

The global futures market has been on an uptrend in the past few years. The latest data from the Futures Industry Association (FIA) shows a 32.7% increase in the number of futures contracts traded in 2020. According to the statistics, most of this growth has been fueled by a surge in emerging futures markets; India’s National Stock Exchange and Brazil’s B3 were the leading gainers, increasing the total volumes by 48.1% and 62.5%, respectively.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Coinspeaker

Animoca Brands Raises $5M for Quidd NFT Marketplace through QUIDD Sales

Animoca Brands, a Hong Kong-based game developer and investor in non-fungible tokens (NFT), has raised $5 million for NFT marketplace, Quidd. The fresh fund was powered by Quidd (QUIDD), an Animoca Brands subsidiary and a digital collectibles marketplace. Animoca Brands generated $5 million through private sales of the QUIDD token, pre-sales, and an initial DEX offering (IDO).
HOBBIES
wisfarmer.com

Start-up company designed to give farmers data, choices raises $300M in funding round

Farmers Business Network (FBN) – a global farmer-to-farmer company that connects farmers with products and technology they need – has announced the closing of $300 million in Series G funding. The networking company said it will use the capital to fuel the growth of its FBN Direct and FBN Financial platforms as well as hiring 350 new team members in the next year. It will also use the funds to “made significant investments in technology and data science.”
AGRICULTURE
Coinspeaker

El Salvador Announces Bitcoin City with $1 Billion Worth of Tokenized BTC Bonds

Of the $1 Bitcoin bonds from El Salvador, half of the amount will go towards buying Bitcoin and the remaining half towards developing the infrastructure for the Bitcoin City. Latin American country El Salvador, which recently made Bitcoin a legal tender, is making further aggressive moves. On Saturday, November 20, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced the world’s first Bitcoin City in the country.
WORLD
NEWSBTC

Privacy Startup Nym Technology Raises $13 Million in Series A Funding Round Led by Andreessen Horowitz

Blockchain-powered privacy web startup Nym Technology has raised $13 million in a funding round that puts its valuation at about $270 million. The round was led by venture capitalist Andreessen Horowitz (a16z Crypto) with Grayscale’s parent company Digital Currency Group, Huobi Ventures, Fenbushi Capital, HashKey, Tayssir Capital, and over two dozen others participating in this round.
ECONOMY
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com

