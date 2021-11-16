Tweetbot 6.6 Gets Support for Creating Polls, Limiting Who Can Reply to Tweets
By Federico Viticci
macstories.net
7 days ago
For the past two months, I’ve been using Tweetbot as my primary Twitter client again. This started off as an experiment to see whether switching to a third-party client with timeline sync would improve my daily use of Twitter, allowing me to miss fewer tweets and catch up on my timeline...
Twitter users have been asking for a simple way to edit published tweets for years, and on Nov. 9, the social media company finally made those dreams a reality — for some people. Twitter Blue is Twitter’s first subscription program, and its launch gives users a way to fix the long-standing edit issue, for a price. If you’re wondering what exactly Twitter Blue is, how much it costs, where to buy it, and how to use it, here’s everything you need to know about the paid subscription.
The 2020 holiday season was bleak for many, and understandably so. Outside of keeping our mere sanity, the latest TV obsession or sports game rarely dominated the conversation. Things are a bit different this year. With (hopefully) the worst of the pandemic behind us, it’s starting to actually feel like the holidays, especially on social media. And Twitter is already seeing some traction around certain holiday 2021 trending topics, and sharing ways that creators and entrepreneurs can use them to “connect and drive ROI.”
For example, you may want to start creating threads and polls around your favorite TV shows and...
In your never-ending quest to keep your iPhone and other tech devices as secure as possible, you might make assumptions about the danger of certain apps, while overlooking the real dangers of others. Given how often we hear about privacy concerns with Facebook and Instagram (just two examples), it’s perfectly understandable why you might be more suspicious of social media apps. But they aren’t the only ones that are contributing to a less safe situation for you, according to privacy experts. Yousun Allen, CEO at Yosun UV Printer, spoke with SHEFinds.com about the one app you should delete immediately on your iPhone. And it’s probably not the one you think.
In Part 4 of my Obsidian setup series, I described how I’ve been using a single ‘Dashboard’ note to quickly capture all kinds of links, ideas, and bits of text to process at a later stage – sort of like an inbox for my thoughts. In the story, I also detailed how I configured the incredibly powerful QuickAdd plugin with a menu that lets me easily append text or internal note links at the end of specific sections of my Dashboard note. I’ve been using this system for the past four months; being able to see at a glance what I’m working on or what’s on my mind for later has greatly improved how I can make sense of all the ideas I have.
A TikTok star is waging a private war on “White Lives Matter” Facebook groups, and she appears to be winning.Denise Bradley, who goes by “Aunt Karen” on TikTok, says she’s infiltrated two such groups and then sabotaged them from the inside. Her tactics include inviting huge numbers of her followers to join the groups, flooding them with messages about “unity” and “positivity,” and creating multiple profiles for herself so the groups have trouble banishing her.But her most effective stratagem, the 32-year-old activist says, is exposing the groups’ discussions to the outside world. In a TikTok video that went viral, Ms...
Facebook employees urged executives to exclude criticism directed towards white people and men from the company’s hate speech policies, according to internal documents reported on by The Washington Post. Facebook researchers tried to change the company’s content moderation algorithms that automatically delete hate speech, because they viewed the algorithms as...
A massive update regarding the autopsy results of Brian Laundrie's remains is reportedly dropping today or tomorrow, according to the Laundrie family lawyer Steven Bertolino. News Nation Night's Brian Entin shared the news on his Twitter page a few days after he confirmed to his followers that the Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito case and investigation are still active and open.
A consortium of US unions called Monday for Amazon's buyout of the legendary Hollywood studio MGM to be blocked, citing concerns about the tech giant's growing power over the subscription video streaming sector.
"Amazon's influence on the health and diversity of the film-making industry is likely to be negative if the company is permitted to grow larger," said the Strategic Organizing Center, a federation of four major labor unions that represents some four million workers.
The group called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to block the takeover, which was announced in May.
Amazon has offered $8.45 billion dollars for more than 4,000 films, including the James Bond series, "The Silence of the Lambs," "Robocop," "Basic Instinct," "Raging Bull" and "Thelma & Louise," as well as an extensive catalog of TV series including "The Handmaid's Tale," "Fargo" and "Vikings."
With holiday supply chain disruptions causing a lot of nervousness, we know that many of our readers are doing their Christmas shopping as early as possible. And as per usual, some of the year’s top...
In India, Samsung has introduced a next-gen 'Scan QR feature' to make payments easier. The Scan QR feature, according to the company, allows users to make QR code payments by opening the camera or selecting the Scan QR code option from the Quick Panel. The new tool aligns with the company's mission of 'Cashless and Digital India,' and it is now available on Samsung Pay compatible devices. To use the option, users must have the most recent software.
Tesla stock has dropped 4.9 percent after Twitter users voted in favor of Tesla CEO Elon Musk surrendering 10% of his ownership in the company to pay taxes. Mr Musk asked his Twitter followers if they thought he should sell the stock, and 58 percent of the 3.5 million accounts who voted replied yes.
Polling data suggests that, more than ever before, consumers want brands to be more involved in social issues. However, few brands engage in this way and at the same time, avoid polarization and fragmentation. This is the fourth and final post in a series on the role of brands in...
For Club MacStories+ and Club Premier members who read my Macintosh Desktop Experience columns on the Loupedeck Live, you’ll see some similarities between the way I set that device up and how I’m using the Stream Deck. However, there are important differences. First and foremost, I didn’t set up many shortcuts with the Loupedeck Live over the summer because Shortcuts was just too unreliable during most of the Monterey beta period for it to be worth the effort. Second, I’ve spent a lot of time re-evaluating how I work over the past few weeks, which has led to new shortcuts and other automations that I’ve been adding primarily to the Stream Deck.
This week on AppStories, we dive back into our favorite iOS and iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey tips. On AppStories+, John is back home, which means we’re resuming our normal routines, John covers the gear relied on while traveling to Rome, and Federico shares his first impressions of the M1 MacBook Pro and Shortcuts for Mac.
A large-scale malware campaign on Huawei's AppGallery has led to approximately 9,300,000 installs of Android trojans masquerading as over 190 different apps. The trojan is detected by Dr.Web as 'Android.Cynos.7.origin' and is a modified version of the Cynos malware designed to collect sensitive user data. The discovery and report come...
