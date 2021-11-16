ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Feuding Guardians reach agreement

By Kevin Reichard
ballparkdigest.com
 7 days ago

The announcement of an agreement came this morning from the derby team’s legal counsel in the former of a very terse statement:. “The Cleveland Guardians Baseball Company, LLC and Guardians Roller Derby are pleased to...

ballparkdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
ballparkdigest.com

Cleveland officially transitions to Guardians Friday

In July the Cleveland front office announced it was moving from the Indians branding and instead embracing the Guardians name, inspired by the helmets and wings of the Hope Memorial Bridge’s Guardian statues near Progressive Field. The move from the Indians branding came over time–slow baby steps to some, a reasonable transition period to others–and started with the removal of Chief Wahoo from team uniforms and merchandise. Before tomorrow’s official transition the team had removed the Indians script from the Progressive Field scoreboard, to be replaced by a red 81-foot-by-28-foot sign Guardians word script.
MLB
KATU.com

Burgerville, union reach agreement on first-in-nation contract

After years of negotiating, Burgerville has reached an agreement with the worker's union, creating the nation’s first contract for fast-food employees. While the Burgerville Workers Union only represents five restaurants, the agreement will apply to all employees at all locations. Per the agreement, starting wages are now $14.25 an hour.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
McKnight's

Judge denies injunction against healthcare worker vaccine mandate

The federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for healthcare workers has survived its first legal challenge, with a federal judge rejecting Florida’s bid to put a temporary restraining order on the rule. For now, the rule, and its deadlines requiring a first shot by Dec. 6 and a second by Jan....
U.S. POLITICS
wibqam.com

U.S. govt asks court to immediately lift stay on COVID vaccine rule

(Reuters) – The U.S. government asked a federal appeals court to immediately lift a court-ordered stay on a sweeping workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule to avoid “enormous” harm to public health, or alternatively to allow a masking-and-testing requirement, according to a court filing. Delaying the rule by the Occupational Safety and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FanSided

Dodgers foundation releases statement following Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation has released a statement following the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. In a statement released following the delivery of a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation pledged to continue working for initiatives that will help the community in which it serves.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feuding#Baseball#Attorneys#Guardians Roller Derby#Indians#Clevelandguardians Com#The U S District Court
leedaily.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Financial Aid Offered by These States

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the US Government paid out economic relief funds to lower-income families and the unemployed all over the country. The IRS was responsible for sending out stimulus checks which have been discussed nationwide. The economy took a spin with many people getting out of work....
U.S. POLITICS
ballparkdigest.com

Police to oversee remaining Generals tenure in Jackson ballpark

Things probably did not need to escalate to this point, but a Jackson police officer will be stationed daily at The Ballpark at Jackson to make sure the final days of the Jackson Generals tenancy goes smoothly. The background: The city and the General ownership went to arbitration over the...
MLB
ballparkdigest.com

MLB unveils MiLB player housing policies

The new Minor League Housing Policy is expected to provide more than 90 percent of assigned Minor League players across every level with housing accommodations. There are a few exceptions: for instance, players with existing MLB contracts or those scheduled to earn six-figure MiLB salaries over a full season will not be covered. Every level, from AAA to A and all spring-training complex assignments will be covered. These policies will kick in for 2022. Here are some highlights, per MLB:
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy