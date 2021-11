On the final day of the 2021 Wynn Fall Classic $1,600 Mystery Bounty, a champion was crowned as Evan Sandberg defeated Aram Zobian in heads-up play for $293,322, in addition to the $87,000 in bounties he collected. The heads-up match went back and forth and lasted over an hour, which seemed only fitting as Day 2 lasted over 19 hours before Sandberg was finally declared the winner.

