Closer to a simple and efficient method of quantum encryption

By Hebrew University of Jerusalem
Phys.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBanks and government departments are already investing heavily in quantum encryption that relies on laser beams. However, laser beams often release several photons at once or none at all. A team at Hebrew University developed a system that uses fluorescent crystals. A laser beam shone at these quantum dots causes them...

phys.org

