How positively and negatively charged ions behave at the interface between a solid surface and an aqueous solution has been investigated by researchers from the Cluster of Excellence RESOLV at the Ruhr-Universität Bochum, its sister research network CALSOLV in Berkeley, and the University of Evry in Paris. At the SOLEIL synchrotron, they were able to use terahertz spectroscopy to observe exactly when and how the water shells around sodium and chloride ions are stripped away when voltages are applied in an electrolyte solution. They describe their results in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, or PNAS, published online on 15 November 2021.

PHYSICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO