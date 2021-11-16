ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

How rich countries failed to meet their obligations to the rest of the world at COP26

By The Conversation
Phys.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOP26, the recently concluded UN climate change conference in Glasgow, marked a critical turning point in global politics. From now on, the issue of climate justice will be unavoidable for rich countries. The Glasgow Climate Pact "urges" rich countries like the US (referred to as "developed countries" in the...

phys.org

Comments / 2

Related
TheConversationAU

COP26 failed to address ocean acidification, but the law of the seas means states must protect the world's oceans

The COP26 summit may come to be regarded as a failure or an important milestone, but it certainly failed to address the “other” climate change problem: ocean acidification. With the exception of rising sea levels, climate change impacts on the oceans have been treated as a peripheral matter at global climate change negotiations. This marginalisation of the oceans largely continued at COP26. But states, including New Zealand and Australia, nevertheless have an obligation to prevent and mitigate excess carbon dioxide (CO₂) from entering the ocean. Almost four decades ago, 168 states signed up to the UN Convention on the Law...
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

COP26 Won’t Keep the World to 1.5°C. Have the Talks Failed?

During the first week here on the ground in Glasgow, it was easy for COP26 attendees to feel like they were suffering from announcement overload. One hour, a country would commit to cutting its methane emissions . Another hour, a head of government would promise to expedite its renewable energy generation. And so on and so forth.
ENVIRONMENT
whmi.com

COP26 updates: Developing countries point finger at rich over draft letter

(GLASGOW, Scotland) -- Leaders from nearly every country in the world have converged upon Glasgow, Scotland, for COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference that experts are touting as the most important environmental summit in history. The conference, delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was designed as...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
SciDev.Net

COP26: Rich nations ‘resisting paying for climate loss’

Climate-impacted countries urge more support for ‘loss and damage’. Advocates say the issue has been shunned at COP26 climate summit. Scotland is only country to have pledged money to compensate for climate damage. Urgent steps must be taken to change the “toxic” tone of negotiations relating to the irreversible impacts...
ENVIRONMENT
Birmingham Star

COP26: African Youth Demand Rich Nations Fulfil Promises

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - Africa is on the front line of climate change. Nowhere is this more evident than the Lake Chad Basin, which covers almost 8% of the continent and supports tens of millions of people. The United Nations says it has shrunk by 90% since the 1960s because of drought.
AFRICA
Birmingham Star

COP26: how the world's militaries hide their huge carbon emissions

Climate change leadership requires more than stirring speeches, it means facing up to hard truths. One truth that governments around the world are struggling with is the immense contribution their militaries are making to the climate crisis. For example, the US Department of Defense is the largest institutional consumer of...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Global Climate Change#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Cop26#The Glasgow Climate Pact
citywatchla.com

How the Wealthiest Countries Schemed to Avoid Economic Commitments at COP26

The two-day meeting culminated in a grand dinner at the Quirinale Palace, where the evening’s menu featured salmon with dill, pumpkin risotto, sea bass fillets, tomato and celeriac puff pastry, and for dessert, a “delicate” steamed mandarin cream. Guests sat around a large formal dining table in a high-ceilinged palatial room with an impressive crystal chandelier and window dressings of tasseled red drapes.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Cop26 agreement: Is the world any closer to meeting the 1.5C global temperature rise target?

The Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow has entered its final days after almost two weeks of frantic negotiations that have seen delegates representing 197 countries racing to agree terms on cutting greenhouse gas emissions in order to keep the forecast global temperature rise down to 1.5C from pre-industrial levels by the century’s end.The mantra “1.5 to stay alive” has spread like wildfire among the tens of thousands of activists and campaigners who have descended on the Scottish city in the hope of pressuring world leaders into committing to bringing fossil fuel pollution down to net zero by 2050.While a number...
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Nicola Sturgeon tells Cop26 negotiators: ‘Do not fail’

Nicola Sturgeon has told Cop26 leaders “don’t fail” as they attempted to negotiate an agreement to tackle the climate emergency. Scotland’s First Minister insisted a good outcome was possible with “political will, determination and leadership” as talks in Glasgow dragged on beyond the supposed 6pm deadline on Friday evening. Ms...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
United Nations
carbondalereporter.com

How can cities help accelerate climate action to meet COP26 goals?

University of Illinois System issued the following announcement on Nov. 18. Last weekend, international negotiators approved the United Nations Glasgow Climate Pact at the 26th Conference of the Parties. Ashish Sharma, the Illinois research climatologist at the Illinois State Water Survey, spoke with News Bureau physical sciences editor Lois Yoksoulian about the takeaways from the COP26 and how the goals set at the global-level conference can be translated to the local level by U.S. cities.
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

25 Countries Where the Rich Are Taxed the Most

Following the tax cuts of 2017, the wealthiest Americans saw their top marginal federal income tax rate fall to 37% from the 39.6% they had been paying since 2013. How does that top-tier rate of taxable annual income compare to the rest of the world? That’s not an easy question to answer because each country’s […]
INCOME TAX
smartertravel.com

The Five Happiest Countries in the World

We’ve all been through a rather gloomy 18 months, so why not bring some sunshine into your life by planning a trip to one of the happiest countries in the world? We ranked the world’s countries by happiness level, using a combination of official happiness report rankings, interviews and first-hand experiences.
WORLD
Phys.org

The seas are coming for us in Kiribati. Will Australia rehome us?

Our atoll nation is barely two meters above sea level, and the waters are coming for us. Despite the progress and momentum of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, we are still not moving fast enough to avoid the worst of climate change. It is heartening that more than 190...
JOBS
The Independent

Covid news – live: German minister says citizens will be ‘vaccinated, recovered or dead’ by end of winter

Amid skyrocketing Covid cases, Germany’s health minister said that not enough people had come forward for their vaccinations, and issued a grim warning.“It’s probable by the end of winter that pretty much everyone in Germany will have been vaccinated, recovered or died,” health minister Jens Spahn said, adding that anyone who had not received a vaccine would “likely” be infected in the coming months.He urged the millions of Germans who have not yet come forward for a jab to do so.Meanwhile, Austria entered a 10-day lockdown as protests against restrictions have broken out across Europe amid surging infection rates across the continent.Despite protests against the measures, people are being told to work from home and non-essential shops are now closed in what is the central European nation's fourth lockdown.Over 600 babies born premature and needing critical care to mothers hospitalised by Covid-19Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposedCovid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Atomic Energy Agency

COP26: In a Warming World How Do Nuclear Sciences Help Protect Water Resources?

Data collected with the help of nuclear techniques will play an increasingly important role in mitigating and reducing the impact of climate change on ever scarcer water resources, concluded an event organized by the IAEA and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy