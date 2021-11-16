Meghan Markle Likely To Be Sued By Half-Sister For Defamation And Breach Of Privacy

designerzcentral

Samantha Markle met her legal team Monday and is preparing to file lawsuits against sister Meghan Markle in both the United Kingdom and the United States for providing falsified details about her life to the authors of "Finding Freedom."

Read Also: Prince Harry should stop talking about disinformation – ‘Has his fingers in the till’

Recently, Prince Harry and Meghan's ex-communications secretary Jason Knauf revealed emails showing the royal couple's instructions on what Knauf should tell the authors, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

Meghan included details about Samantha and brother Thomas Markle Jr and asked Knauf to share them with the writers. Meghan encouraged Knauf to say that her siblings had "dropped out of high school" and that she had "never had a relationship with either of them."

Read Also: Former Meghan Markle Aide Testified Her Letter To Dad Had Secret Double Purpose, Could Lead To Voided Court Victory

She also added that upon her and Harry's dating revelation, Samantha changed her name back to Markle and started her career in the press. Also, Meghan pointed out her sister's failure to have custody of her three children from different fathers.

Samantha, 57, was in shock last Wednesday when Meghan reportedly apologized to the Court of Appeal after emails were revealed, proving that she lied with her claim that she had not cooperated with the authors of the biography "Finding Freedom," Mirror reported.

Read Also: Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Ordering Prince Harry To Bring Archie To The UK, Dubious Tipster Says

"I’m looking at suing for defamation in the US. In the UK, I’m looking at a breach of privacy and data privacy act breach because the statutory window for defamation is only one year in the UK," Samantha said.

She added in defense that she never lost custody of any of her children. She also said that she changed her name when her sister met Harry, but firmly stated that she shared her name-change documents long before.

Read Also: Meghan Markle to face another lawsuit from own relative: report

Samantha also narrated that Meghan just wanted to make them look estranged to discredit them and keep them away from the wedding and married life, but in reality, they had a normal family life before.

Meghan also intentionally addressed her father as "Daddy" in a letter to "pull at the heartstrings" if ever the letter became public. Meghan and Harry were slammed ever since Knauf's bombshell about the royal couple dropped.

Read Also: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle urged to return to the UK for Queen Elizabeth II’s sake

Meanwhile, in another related development, Harry will release his memoir in late 2022. Royal fans are waiting to read what the Duke of Sussex has to say about his family in the UK. Royal expert, Lady Colin Campbell has claimed that the memoir could potentially make the British Royal Family appear "weak."

She spoke about Harry's book in her latest YouTube video. "The fact of the matter is, Harry has a right to write his book. Harry is a citizen and Harry has rights," she said.

Read Also: The scandalous interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry disappeared from Oprah Winfrey’s YouTube channel

Earlier this year, Harry stated that the book is a "firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful" as he described it on the Sussex website, Archewell.