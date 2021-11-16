ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Kezar Jumps On Data, Biogen R&D Chief To Retire, Molecular Partners Wilts On COVID Trial Disappointment

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWtBI_0cyCjTbP00

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:

Stocks In Focus

Kezar Life Sciences Reports Positive Interim Phase 2 Data For Lupus Nephritis Treatment Candidate

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) announced positive interim results from the Phase 2 portion of the MISSION clinical study evaluating KZR-616 in patients with active, proliferative lupus nephritis.

At the end of treatment period, three of the five patients achieved a 50% or greater reduction in urine protein to creatinine ratio, or UPCR, compared to baseline, thus meeting the primary efficacy endpoint of the study.

The stock was jumping 56.72% to $13.18 in premarket trading.

Amarin Announces Positive Data For Vascepa In Patients With Prior Peripheral Artery Disease

At the American Heart Association meeting, Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) presented data on Vascepa in patients with prior peripheral artery disease at risk for major adverse cardiovascular events.

"These results strongly support the case for pure eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) in the form of prescription icosapent ethyl as a key intervention beyond statins for meaningful risk reduction by physicians caring for their high-risk PAD patients," said Deepak Bhatt, principal investigator of the study.

Talis Taps Former Abbott Executive As CEO

Talis Biomedical Corporation (NASDAQ: TLIS) announced the appointment of Brian Blaser to President, chief executive officer and Director, effective Dec. 1. Kim Popovits, currently serving as interim CEO, will resume her role as director on the board of Talis.

Blaser has more than 25 years of senior leadership experience in the in-vitro diagnostics industry, including 17 years at Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT).

Separately, the company reported a narrower loss for the third quarter.

Talis shares were up 2.59% at $5.95 in premarket trading.

Pfizer Inks Deal With UN-Backed MPP To License Its Oral Antiviral COVID-19 Pill

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and the Medicines Patent Pool, a United Nations-backed public health organization, announced the signing of a voluntary license agreement for Pfizer's COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment candidate PF-07321332, which is administered in combination with low dose ritonavir.

The agreement will enable MPP to facilitate additional production and distribution of the investigational antiviral, pending regulatory authorization or approval, by granting sub-licenses to qualified generic medicine manufacturers, with the goal of facilitating greater access to the global population.

Pfizer shares were down 1.21% at $49.05 in premarket trading.

Biogen Announces Retirement Of Alfred Sandrock As Head Of R&D

Biogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) said Alfred Sandrock, head of R&D will retire from the company effective December 31. A 23-year veteran of Biogen, Sandrock, 64, led the development of many of the most important and transformational therapies in neurological diseases, including Aduhelm.

Priya Singhal, head of Global Safety and Regulatory Sciences, also with oversight responsibility for Japan and China R&D, will assume Sandrock's duties on an interim basis until a permanent successor is identified.

The stock was moving down 1.35% to $268.14 in premarket trading.

Molecular Partners' Antiviral Treatment Candidate Fails To Meet Thresholds To Continue Phase 3 Study In Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) announced that a planned futility analysis of ensovibep in the ongoing ACTIV-3 clinical study has not met the thresholds required to continue enrollment of adults with COVID-19 in the hospitalized setting.

This global Phase 3 ACTIV-3 platform study is being conducted by the NIH. At the time of the analysis, 470 patients had been randomized in the ensovibep arm of the study. Ensovibep was observed to be generally safe and well-tolerated with reported side effects consistent with standard of care.

Molecular Partners and Novartis AG (NYSE: NASDAQ) are collaborating on the development of ensovibep and are evaluating it in another global late-stage study, EMPATHY, which is designed to assess ensovibep's ability to rapidly reduce viral load and prevent worsening of symptoms and hospitalization of patients who are in the early stages of disease.

Topline interim data for the first 400 patients from the EMPATHY trial is expected in early 2022.

Molecular Partners shares were slumping 34.96% to $9.62 in premarket trading.

Earnings

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) reported a narrower loss of 6 cents per share in the third quarter of 2021 compared to a loss of 15 cents per share a year-ago.

The stock was slumping 12.03% to $1.17 in after-hours trading.

Offerings

Optinose, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be sold by the company.

Separately, the company reported a 41% increase in third-quarter revenues and a narrower loss.

The stock was slipping 24.27% to $1.81 in premarket trading.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $300 million of its common stock. All of the shares are being offered by Apellis.

In premarket trading, the stock was seen moving down 3.73% to $40.51.

Click here to access Benzinga's FDA calendar.

On The Radar

Earnings

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) (before the market open)
  • MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) (before the market open)
  • PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) (after the close)

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Arrowhead Out-Licenses NASH Drug, Tonix Touts COVID-19 Treatment Data, Aadi Jumps On FDA Nod For Rare Tumor Drug

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Synlogic Presents Positive Phase 2 Data For Synthetic Biologic Treatment In Inherited Metabolic Disorder. Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) presented at the International Congress of Inborn Errors of Metabolism Meeting interim data from its Phase 2...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

InMed Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Upcoming Cannabis Conference

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM), a leader in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of rare cannabinoids, will be participating in the 4th annual Cowen Cannabis Conference. InMed’s management team will be presenting in the three-day event, which is scheduled for Nov. 29–Dec. 1, 2021. During the virtual conference, InMed representatives will meet virtually one-on-one with institutional and corporate clients of the firm. The agenda for the annual cannabis conference features topical panel discussions with C-Suite presenters. The event is hosted by Cowen Research and Washington Research Group analysts.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Connect Biopharma Sinks On Eczema Drug Readout, Enanta Pulls Plug On HBV Drug, Clinical Setback For Merck In HIV Trial

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Connect Biopharma Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Aces Mid-stage Study But Lack of Efficacy Details Worries Investors. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) announced positive topline results from the global Phase 2 clinical trial of CBP-201 administered...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deepak Bhatt
Daily Mail

Pfizer says its Covid vaccine is STILL 100% effective in children ages 12 to 15 four months after the second dose

Pfizer-BioNTech said on Monday that their COVID-19 vaccine provides long-lasting protection among adolescents. The companies released data showing the shot was 100 percent effective against infection among 12-to-15-year-olds four months after the second dose. The follow-up to the initial phase III clinical trial data showed no serious adverse events or...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Prevention: AstraZeneca’s Antibody Drug Turns Out 80% Effective

There are all kinds of treatments that turned out effective against the novel coronavirus-produced disease, covid 19. Now, AstraZeneca is making headlines due to its own treatment. AstraZeneca’s treatment is efficient. CNBC revealed that AstraZeneca’s antibody treatment has been shown to be highly effective at preventing Covid-19 in people who...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
sdbn.org

Takeda oncology vet drills down the ‘basics’ at cell therapy startup; Sarepta promotes new R&D chief

Kathryn Corzo — an oncology veteran and the program head behind Sanofi’s multiple myeloma monoclonal antibody isatuximab — is now in the C-suite. The newest member at cell therapy player bit.bio as their COO, the longtime drug developer left Takeda (where she served, in turn, as the head of oncology cell therapy and then a partner in its venture arm) to join the small biotech. For Corzo, bit.bio presented a unique opportunity to try and solve issues that had been plaguing cell therapy — and one of the three reasons why she left Takeda.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biogen#Biotech#Novartis Ag#R D#Molecular Partners Wilts#Kzr#Upcr#American#Amarin Corporation#Amrn#Abbott Executive#Tlis#Abbott Laboratories#Pfizer Inks Deal With Un
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer Strikes $5.29B COVID Pill Supply Deal With US, Roche's Spark Therapeutics Reports Positive Gene Therapy Readout, EDAP Earnings

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Roche's Spark Subsidiary Reports Positive Phase 1/2 Data For Hemophilia Gene Therapy Candidate. Roche Holding AG (Pink: RHHBY) unit Spark Therapeutics, announced data from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of investigational SPK-8011 in hemophilia A...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Atea Sinks On Termination Of Roche Contract, Pfizer CFO To Retire, GSK-Vir Bag $1B Contract To Supply COVID Antibody Treatment

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Atea Announces Termination of Strategic Collaboration With Roche. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVIR) announced that the strategic collaboration pursuant to which it was jointly developing AT-527 for the treatment of COVID-19 with Roche Holding AG (PNK:RHHBY) will be terminating, effective Feb. 10.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Phramalive.com

With Aduhelm Approved, Biogen’s R&D Head Will Retire

As Biogen continues to struggle with the fallout from the controversial approval of Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm, the company is preparing for its head of research and development to step down at the end of the year. On Monday, Cambridge, Mass.-based Biogen announced that after 23 years with the company, Alfred...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) said on Monday its research chief Alfred Sandrock, who led development of its Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm, is leaving the company after a 23-year run. The company said Sandrock will retire by the end of this year, and Priya Singhal will lead the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Market Data
Country
China
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FDA
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J To Spin-off Consumer Health Business, AstraZeneca Earnings, Embattled Emergent To Buy Back Shares

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. J&J to Separate Its Consumer Health Business Into a New Publicly Traded Company. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) announced its intent to separate its Consumer Health business, creating a new publicly traded company. Following the planned separation, the new Johnson & Johnson would remain a diverse health care company and continue its commitment to lead in global healthcare R&D and innovation, with a portfolio that blends its strong Pharmaceutical and Medical Device capabilities.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
smarteranalyst.com

Biogen Gains 3.2% on Positive ADUHELM Phase 3 Data

Shares of Biogen Inc. (BIIB) gained 3.2% in Thursday’s extended trading session and another 3.5% at the time of writing after the company revealed positive data from its ADUHELM Phase 3 clinical trials held on 7,000 plasma samples from more than 1,800 patients. The results showed a significant correlation between...
STOCKS
milwaukeesun.com

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin phase 3 data shows 77.8 pc efficacy against COVID-19, says Lancet

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 12 (ANI): Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Friday announced that the Lancet peer-review confirmed the efficacy analysis of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. As per phase-three clinical trials data, Covaxin demonstrates 77.8 per cent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19. "COVAXIN is the only COVID-19 vaccine to have demonstrated efficacy data...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Eisai-Gilead Tout Positive Phase 2 Data For New Alzheimer's Treatment, Compugen Spikes On Bristol-Myers Investment, Vaxxinity Debuts

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Merck Commences Late-Stage Study Of Heart Failure Treatment. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) announced the initiation of VICTOR, a pivotal Phase 3 cardiovascular clinical trial of Verquvo in patients with chronic heart failure and reduced ejection fraction of 40% or less who have not had a recent worsening heart failure event.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Valneva Inks COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Contract In Europe, I-Mab Spikes On China Deal, DermTech Sinks On Guidance

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. MorphoSys COO To Leave To Pursue Other Opportunities. MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) announced that Roland Wandeler has decided to step down from his position as chief operating officer and member of the board, effective Dec. 31, to pursue other opportunities. Following Wandeler's departure, the commercial organization led by Joe Horvat, U.S. General Manager, will report directly to the chief executive officer, Jean-Paul Kress.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Double Dose Of Positive Tidings For Merck, Alkermes Slips On Partial Termination Of J&J Licensing Deal, Amgen Migraine Drug Data

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:. Merck Gets Antitrust Nod For Acceleron Deal In Germany, Austria, Announces Procurement Of 1.4M Additional Doses Of COVID-19 Pill By U.S. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) said its pending acquisition of Acceleron Pharma, Inc....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy