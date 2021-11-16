Westtown School Senior’s Recruitment Points to a Future at Duke Without the Venerable Coach K

Dereck Lively. Image via 247Sports.com.

Dereck Lively, a Westtown School senior and NBA prospect who has committed to Duke University, is unworried about the departure of the school’s legendary coach, Mike Krzyzewski, writes Adam Zagoria for The New York Times.

Krzyzewski announced he would retire after this season, his 42nd at Duke. He will be succeeded by Jon Scheyer, who has already started recruiting.

On June 18, the first day college coaches could be out recruiting, Scheyer headed out to West Chester to watch Lively play.

Unlike his predecessor, who offered in-person scholarships in his office, Scheyer was willing to do it onsite.

As a result, the 7-foot-1 Lively, who is known for being able to block shots near the basket as well as drain them from beyond the three-point line, verbally committed to Duke in September.

“You come here, and the Duke brotherhood ain’t going down or anything like that just because Coach K is stepping down,” said Lively. “He’s still going to be there; the development is still going to be there; and just the overall feeling of being a Duke athlete is still going to be there.”