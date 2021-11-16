ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

LiveOne

  • The Trade: LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO and Chairman Robert S Ellin acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $2.30. The insider spent $22,959.00 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: LiveOne recently reported a media partnership with Empire Media Group for an eight-figure, multi-year deal.
  • What LiveOne Does: LiveOne Inc, formerly LiveXLive Media Inc is the premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content.

Recro Pharma

  • The Trade: Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) CEO David Enloe Jr acquired a total of 1725 shares at an average price of $1.68. The insider spent $2,895.24 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.
  • What Recro Pharma Does: Recro Pharma Inc is a contract development and manufacturing company. The company is engaged in the development, formulation, regulatory support, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products.

Live Current Media

  • The Trade: Live Current Media Inc. (OTC:LIVC) Director Amir Vahabzadeh acquired a total of 173210 shares at an average price of $0.33. To acquire these shares, it cost $56,849.22.
  • What’s Happening: Live Current, last month, signed a new marketing agreement with Think Ink Marketing.
  • What Live Current Media Does: Live Current Media Inc is a digital technology company involved in the entertainment industry. Currently, the company is developing two projects, SPRT MTRX for App Store and Play Store and Boxing.com FEDERATION.

Cidara Therapeutics

  • The Trade: Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) President and CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired a total of 50000 shares shares at an average price of $1.59. The insider spent $79,530.00 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Cidara Therapeutics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.37 per share.
  • What Cidara Therapeutics Does: Cidara Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases.

ARC Document Solutions

  • The Trade: ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Director Mark Mealy acquired a total of 20000 shares shares at an average price of $3.08. The insider spent $61,536.50 to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company recently reported Q3 results.
  • What ARC Document Solutions Does: ARC Document Solutions Inc is a global document solutions provider. The company's service offerings include managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management ( AIM), specialized color printing, Web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Is Adding To His PayPal Position

Jim Cramer announced plans to buy 25 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) for around $191 per share Monday in a letter to members of CNBC's "Investing Club." When a stock repeatedly faces selling pressure, investors should stay disciplined and spread out their buys, according to Cramer. That's what he is doing with PayPal.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) stock rose 4.77% to $0.3 during Monday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.5 million. Allied Esports (NASDAQ:AESE) shares increased by 3.66% to $1.98. Allied Esports’s trading volume hit 73.2K shares by close, accounting for 8.04% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $77.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

BofA Bullish On Gold, Upgrades 2 Mining Company Stocks

BofA Securities took a look at two mining companies' stock, noting it will be difficult to sustain 10-Year Treasuries above 2.5% and with gold markets “refocusing from tighter monetary policy on limits to interest rate increases, the yellow metal should rally." The Gold Thesis: The BofA Commodities team expects the...
METAL MINING
CNBC

Jim Cramer picks 4 stocks to look at as market rotates away from tech winners

Wall Street appears to be shifting out of winning technology stocks into parts of the market that have lagged, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. The "Mad Money" host detailed a strategy for investors to play the rotation that includes buying companies such as Morgan Stanley. "I'd rather find companies that...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Lucid stock is up 17% today: here is where to buy it

Lucid stock (LCID) is currently trading at $55.21. The stock has risen +8.16 (17.34%) today. Here is a brief guide on the best places to buy Lucid stock. The Lucid stock has overcome the fears of slipping following a loss in its 2021, Q3 earnings report to start the week on a high note by rising by 17%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In NVIDIA 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 21.73% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000.00 In NVDA: 15 years ago, an investor could have purchased 166.81 shares of NVIDIA at the time with $1,000.00. This investment in NVDA would have produced an average annual return of 30.06%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $784.07 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Looking Into Gap's Return On Invested Capital

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Gap (NYSE:GPS) earned $409.00 million, a 70.42% increase from the preceding quarter. Gap also posted a total of $4.21 billion in sales, a 5.51% increase since Q1. Gap earned $240.00 million, and sales totaled $3.99 billion in Q1. What Is ROIC?. Return on Invested...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Preview: Deere's Earnings

Deere (NYSE:DE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-11-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Deere will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.90. Deere bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-11-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Huazhu Group will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $-0.03. Huazhu Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

How Good Are Autodesk's Earnings? | Return On Capital Employed

According to Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned $148.10 million, a 10.69% increase from the preceding quarter. Autodesk also posted a total of $1.06 billion in sales, a 7.15% increase since Q1. In Q1, Autodesk earned $133.80 million, whereas sales reached $989.30 million. What Is ROCE?. Earnings data without...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Up With Urban Outfitters Stock Today?

Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ: URBN) is trading lower Tuesday after the company announced its third-quarter financial results. Urban Outfitters reported quarterly earnings of 89 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 84 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.13 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.12 billion.
RETAIL
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching in the market Tuesday

Market theories: ultimate short squeeze in semis and tech ended yesterday at mid-morning?... S&P 500 got too cheap?... or don't overthink it... we were up too much and now profit-taking?... or seasonably strong and you have to buy the non-tech weakness: J&J (JNJ), UPS (UPS), Morgan Stanley (MS), Centene (CNC).. you want low-multiple as the sell-off was about selling high multiple...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Anaplan Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed

According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q2, Anaplan's (NYSE:PLAN) reported sales totaled $144.32 million. Despite a 1.08% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $49.09 million. In Q1, Anaplan brought in $129.82 million in sales but lost $49.62 million in earnings. What Is Return On Capital Employed?
STOCKS
Benzinga

Banco BBVA Argentina's Earnings Outlook

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2021-11-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Banco BBVA Argentina will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.14. Banco BBVA Argentina bulls will hope to hear the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
