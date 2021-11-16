5 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

LiveOne

The Trade: LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) CEO and Chairman Robert S Ellin acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $2.30. The insider spent $22,959.00 to buy those shares.

(NASDAQ:LVO) CEO and Chairman Robert S Ellin acquired a total of 10000 shares at an average price of $2.30. The insider spent $22,959.00 to buy those shares. What’s Happening: LiveOne recently reported a media partnership with Empire Media Group for an eight-figure, multi-year deal.

LiveOne recently reported a media partnership with Empire Media Group for an eight-figure, multi-year deal. What LiveOne Does: LiveOne Inc, formerly LiveXLive Media Inc is the premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content.

Recro Pharma

The Trade : Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) CEO David Enloe Jr acquired a total of 1725 shares at an average price of $1.68. The insider spent $2,895.24 to buy those shares.

: (NASDAQ:REPH) CEO David Enloe Jr acquired a total of 1725 shares at an average price of $1.68. The insider spent $2,895.24 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.

: The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales. What Recro Pharma Does: Recro Pharma Inc is a contract development and manufacturing company. The company is engaged in the development, formulation, regulatory support, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products.

Live Current Media

The Trade : Live Current Media Inc. (OTC:LIVC) Director Amir Vahabzadeh acquired a total of 173210 shares at an average price of $0.33. To acquire these shares, it cost $56,849.22.

: (OTC:LIVC) Director Amir Vahabzadeh acquired a total of 173210 shares at an average price of $0.33. To acquire these shares, it cost $56,849.22. What’s Happening : Live Current, last month, signed a new marketing agreement with Think Ink Marketing.

: Live Current, last month, signed a new marketing agreement with Think Ink Marketing. What Live Current Media Does: Live Current Media Inc is a digital technology company involved in the entertainment industry. Currently, the company is developing two projects, SPRT MTRX for App Store and Play Store and Boxing.com FEDERATION.

Cidara Therapeutics

The Trade : Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) President and CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired a total of 50000 shares shares at an average price of $1.59. The insider spent $79,530.00 to buy those shares.

: (NASDAQ:CDTX) President and CEO Jeffrey Stein acquired a total of 50000 shares shares at an average price of $1.59. The insider spent $79,530.00 to buy those shares. What’s Happening : Cidara Therapeutics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.37 per share.

: Cidara Therapeutics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.37 per share. What Cidara Therapeutics Does: Cidara Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases.

ARC Document Solutions