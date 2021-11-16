Health Providers May Need to Understand Patients' Individual Needs To Remain Competitive

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Patient satisfaction is often cited as one of the most common indicators for measuring wellness and quality in healthcare. That satisfaction index affects outcomes, retention and malpractice claims, and the quality of care a patient receives.

From poor provider communication to standardized solutions, today’s patient experience can sometimes be lacking. According to a Press Ganey (NYSE: PGND) Healthcare Satisfaction Report, younger patients are generally much harder to please and patients between 18 and 34 were the most displeased, with only 76% saying they were satisfied with their experience. The 35-49 age group was the second least satisfied with a satisfaction rate of 82.7%.

With the U.S. primary care market expected to reach $409 billion by 2027, patient management companies such as Change Healthcare (NASDAQ: CHNG) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) have emerged and are rolling outpatient management software.

Minneapolis-based Mitesco Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) states that its mission is to improve the quality of care, reduce costs and enhance the consumer medical experience at its brick-and-mortar The Good Clinics™ in Minnesota and Colorado.

Mitesco says that The Good Clinic provides primary and preventive care enhanced with an integrated, whole-person focus. That focus begins at check-in with more clinician participation than most patients are currently accustomed to. New patients to The Good Clinic fill out the Patient Activation Measure® (PAM) survey designed to increase activation and improve patient outcomes.

More than 700 peer-reviewed studies have stated the reliability of the PAM questionnaire, predicting a client’s effectiveness regarding the use of everything from the emergency room, the hospital, and even taking medications as directed. By mapping hundreds of consumer health characteristics, the PAM surveys can help The Good Clinic predict and design health programs for its patients. The programs affect motivators, attitudes, behaviors, and outcomes for dozens of health conditions.

Mitesco says another of The Good Clinic’s goals is to develop a joint accountability strategy for nutrition, exercise, tobacco use, weight management, and other healthy behaviors. The expected outcome is to integrate the Good Clinic’s services into the everyday lives of its clients.

Mitesco believes that The Good Clinic approach may also be great for business because its three clinics are already generating revenue by using an outcome-based nurse practitioner primary care clinic model. The company is planning on continued organic growth through clinic expansion in Minnesota, Colorado, Arizona, and Florida. Mitesco is also exploring targeted clinic and technology acquisitions.

