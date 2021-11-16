ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Are Confluent Shares Popping Today?

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
  • Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow initiated coverage of Confluent Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) with an Outperform rating and $115 price target, implying a 43.8% upside.
  • Winslow believes Confluent is well-positioned to capitalize on increased enterprise adoption of the data-in-motion technology by providing the leading cloud-independent, fully-managed Kafka service as well as an on-premises platform that completes Kafka with enterprise-grade capabilities.
  • He is encouraged by the growing traction of Confluent Cloud.
  • Winslow expects the company to continue to leverage its cloud-native differentiation and the service's easy buying motion to drive growth above consensus expectations.
  • Price Action: CFLT shares traded higher by 6.24% at $84.99 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

