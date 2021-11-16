ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Ham and cheese potato soup perfect for a chilly day

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40XIVs_0cyCjDj100

Your house will smell delicious from this slow cooked ham and cheese potato soup. A nutrient-dense meal the whole family will enjoy.

Just imagine — potatoes, ham, and cheddar cheese slow simmered in cream then finished with fresh chives.

The recipe takes 55 minutes from start to finish.

***

Ingredients …

3 tablespoons (43g) Unsalted Butter

½ cup (75g) Yellow Onions, diced

2-1/2 tablespoons (20g) All Purpose Flour

2 quarts (1.89L) Vegetable Stock

2 cups (300g) Yellow Potatoes, cut into ½ inch pieces

1 cup (135g) Ham, diced ½ inch pieces

1 cup (240ml) Heavy Cream

1 cup (113g) Shredded Cheddar Cheese

½ cup (120ml) Sour Cream

2 teaspoons (2g) Salt

2 teaspoons (2g) Freshly Ground Black Pepper

¼ cup (12g) Fresh Chives, chopped

***

Directions …

In a heavy bottomed pot or Dutch oven, heat the butter over medium high heat. Add the onions and cook them until they are soft and translucent (about 2-3 minutes), stir them regularly and try to avoid color on the onions and reduce the heat as needed to prevent them from browning.

When the onions are soft reduce the heat, add the flour and stir until the flour is all hydrated by the onions and butter. Continue to cook the flour in the onions and butter, stirring regularly for 1-2 minutes.

Add the vegetable stock a little at a time until all the stock has been added, its best to do with a whisk to ensure a smooth and creamy soup.

Add the potatoes, and allow the soup to simmer, stirring occasionally for 18-20 minutes or until the potatoes are fork tender.

Add the ham and the cream and allow the soup to simmer for about 5 minutes. Remove the soup from the heat and stir in the cheese, sour cream, salt, pepper, and chives (Feel free to reserve some cheese and chives for garnishing if you’d like).

Serve the soup right away or transfer to a slow cooker and keep warm throughout the game. Note: this recipe can also be made in a slow cooker, simply follow the steps all the way through step 4, allow it to cook for 1-2 hours then continue with step 5.

For more potato recipes, go online to www.potatogoodness.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Taste Of Home

Can You Leave a Turkey Out to Thaw Overnight?

The more you can prep before Thanksgiving, the better. I don’t know what Thanksgiving morning looks like in other households, but in mine it’s hectic; potatoes being mashed in the slow cooker, intermittent phone calls from relatives, pumpkin pies covering the counter and roasted vegetables waiting for a turn in the oven.
FOOD & DRINKS
Lifehacker

Two Things You Should Never Do While Making Mashed Potatoes

A lot of people like to refer to fall and winter as “soup season,” but I’ve always considered these colder months to be “mashed potato season.” Whether eaten as a (non-negotiable) Thanksgiving side, or as a mid-week meal, few things comfort and satiate quite like a bowl of creamy, smushed spuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The 2 Foods You Should Never Freeze, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Cheese#Potatoes#Flour#Food Drink#Dutch
FIRST For Women

This Secret Ingredient Will Take Your Pumpkin Pie to the Next Level

During the holidays, my mom and I used to always bake pumpkin pie together to give to friends and family. It was a tradition I think of fondly, but I have to admit that after a few years I fell out of love with classic Thanksgiving dessert. The overwhelming sweetness just turned me off. Thankfully, my affinity for this pie was restored after I learned you can add sour cream to the pumpkin batter to really boost the flavor.
RECIPES
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wsmag.net

Recipe for Arkansas Possum Pie

The star of your next spread can be hidden away in the refrigerator for a surprise delight for your guests. It’s topped with chocolate syrup and chopped pecans, and your loved ones just may vote it to be their favorite dish. It’s an Arkansas Possum Pie, made with three delicious...
RECIPES
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
WSB Radio

Thanksgiving basics: How to cook a turkey

Turkey is typically the star of the Thanksgiving Day table, but the idea of cooking a giant bird can be daunting. No matter how many people you’ll be serving or how big your turkey is, you’ll want to follow established guidelines to enjoy a tasty, safe bird. Cooking a turkey is surprisingly easy, but you’ll need to take precautions to make sure the bird is properly handled and cooked to a safe temperature. To ensure a holiday meal that everyone will enjoy, following this guide to how to cook a turkey.
FOOD & DRINKS
jamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Grandma’s Perfect Pie Crust

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Tender, buttery, and easy-to-make, my Grandma’s perfect pie crust is everything you need this Thanksgiving. It’s so foolproof, you won’t want store-bought again!. No matter the pie you want, this...
RECIPES
Best Life

Never Put This Common Baking Ingredient in Your Pantry, Experts Warn

When you're preparing to bake, you probably head straight for your pantry for the bulk of your recipe's ingredients. Yet experts warn that there's one common baking ingredient that you should never store in your pantry. That's because this one food runs a high risk of going rancid when stored improperly—leading to tainted flavors and, in some cases, health issues as well. Read on to find out which common pantry item you're likely storing wrong and how to spot a problem with this popular ingredient.
FOOD & DRINKS
sarasotamagazine.com

Looking for a Restaurant to Eat at on Thanksgiving Day? Here Are Six Satisfying Options.

Take the time you’d spend doing the dishes and checking on the turkey to reconnect with loved ones and enjoy the flavors of the season while dining out this Thanksgiving. Or maybe you just need a neutral, public place to gather in case uncle Harry brings up politics or aunt Esther broaches religion. Either way, put the apron away, because these local restaurants have you covered.
SARASOTA, FL
Wide Open Eats

Make an Entire Thanksgiving Dinner Using The Pioneer Woman's Recipes

Have you planned your Thanksgiving dinner yet? If not, look no further- the Pioneer Woman has your back with all of the easy, delectable Thanksgiving recipes you need. From the classics like turkey and mashed potatoes, to indulgent desserts like apple strudel, The Pioneer Woman Thanksgiving recipes will make for a filling, yummy meal this holiday season.
RECIPES
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy