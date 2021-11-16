CareSouth Carolina celebrating milestone of 30,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered

CareSouth Carolina is celebrating reaching the milestone of administering more than 30,000 COVID-19 vaccines to residents in the Pee Dee area and beyond.

To date, CareSouth Carolina has administered 30,170 COVID-19 vaccines with the belief that the vaccine is the best defence to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and allowing communities to get back to a sense of normalcy.

“CareSouth Carolina is extremely excited to reach a milestone of administering 30,000 vaccines,” CSC Chief of Nursing Tracie Thigpen said. “This is a positive impact on the fight against COVID 19 in our communities. We continue to offer vaccines to individuals 5 years of age and older.”

CareSouth Carolina is making appointments for anyone ages 5 and older for the COVID-19 Vaccine and is also accepting walk-ins for those ages 18 and over. CareSouth Carolina administers the Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech is the only vaccine approved for those ages 5-17.

The schedule for CareSouth Carolina’s vaccine clinics in its offices can be found at caresouth-carolina.com.

The MOBY units are also providing COVID-19 vaccines and Flu shots at community locations. The schedule for these events can be found at caresouth-carolina.com. Walk-ins are welcome and you do not need an appointment.

Vaccines for ages 5 to 17 are given by appointment only. Please call one of the offices below:

· Bennettsville Pediatric Center: 843.479.1200

· Hartsville Pediatric Center: 843.332.3422

· Latta Center: 843.627.6252

· Bishopville Center: 803.484.5317