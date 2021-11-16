ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

The secret to beautifully glazed roast chicken

By Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
Laurinburg Exchange
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NVi9J_0cyChOVQ00

The lacquered look of a glazed roasted chicken may be alluring, but it can be a trial to execute well. The sugar in glazes caramelizes in the oven, adding deep sweet-savory notes and intensifying browning. That is, unless the glaze drips off the football-shaped bird, as so many do, creating a sticky, scorched mess on your pan.

Our solution came in a well-tested technique for evenly roasting chickens: spatchcocking, or butterflying, which involves cutting out and discarding a bird’s backbone so it can be spread open and flattened. This allows the chicken to cook and brown evenly, while also making it easier to spread on a glaze and have it stay put in the oven.

For this recipe from our book “COOKish,” which limits recipes to just six ingredients without sacrificing flavor, we make a simple glaze with fruity, tangy-sweet chutney mixed with butter for richness and turmeric for savoriness. Before cooking, we mix citrus juice into a portion of the glaze to serve as a sauce alongside the carved chicken.

An herbed grain pilaf is a perfect accompaniment.

From start to finish, this takes 1 hour and 20 minutes

Servings: 4 to 6

***

Ingredients …

½ cup tamarind chutney OR mango chutney

4 tablespoons salted butter, melted

1 teaspoon ground turmeric OR ground ginger

Juice of 1 lemon OR 1 lime

4-pound whole chicken

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

***

Directions …

Heat the oven to 425°F.

Set a wire rack in a rimmed baking sheet.

Stir together the chutney, butter and turmeric; measure ⅓ cup into a small bowl, then stir the juice into it; set aside for serving.

Using kitchen shears, cut along each side of the chicken’s backbone and discard.

Place the bird skin side up flat on the rack. Season with salt and pepper, then brush with half the chutney mixture.

Roast for 40 minutes.

Brush with the remaining chutney mixture and roast until the thighs reach 175°F, another 10 to 15 minutes.

Let rest for 10 minutes. Carve and serve with the sauce.

For more recipes, go to Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street at 177milkstreet.com/ap

Comments / 0

Related
Lifehacker

Two Things You Should Never Do While Making Mashed Potatoes

A lot of people like to refer to fall and winter as “soup season,” but I’ve always considered these colder months to be “mashed potato season.” Whether eaten as a (non-negotiable) Thanksgiving side, or as a mid-week meal, few things comfort and satiate quite like a bowl of creamy, smushed spuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Kimball
FIRST For Women

How to Keep Bananas for Longer With a Simple Hack

Nobody likes to buy fresh produce only for it to go bad before you’ve had the chance to eat it. Bananas tend to fall into that group for me, and as much as I like to bake with them when they’re overripe, it’s frustrating when you’d rather have them for a quick on-the-go snack. With that in mind, I went searching for a hack to help keep my bananas longer, and I found one that actually works!
RECIPES
therecipecritic.com

Grandma’s Perfect Pie Crust

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. Tender, buttery, and easy-to-make, my Grandma’s perfect pie crust is everything you need this Thanksgiving. It’s so foolproof, you won’t want store-bought again!. No matter the pie you want, this...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chickens#Roast Chicken#Glaze#Butter Chicken#Citrus Juice#Food Drink#Cookish
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Southern ladies who can cook

When someone asks you for your recipe, then you know it’s a “good one.”. Here in the South, tried and true recipes hold deep and lasting value. As a Southern cook, you just have an instinct for recognizing those “special” dishes, and it is second nature to know if a recipe is a “keeper” or not.
RECIPES
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

We Tasted 7 Walmart Pies & This Is the Best

Pie is the quintessential Thanksgiving dessert. It's as expected and iconic as a golden-roasted turkey at the table. It's often the star of the dessert course, a celebration of the season's harvest and plenty, featuring delicious, golden buttery pastry stuffed to the max with the bounties of fall. What makes...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Lexington Herald-Leader

Thanksgiving dinner help: How to make the best mashed potatoes

Family feuds have erupted over less trivial things than how to make the best mashed potatoes. Now, you may say mashed potatoes are, in fact, trivial, but I and plenty of other people would beg to differ — especially when it comes to which version gets served at Thanksgiving dinner. (Raise your hand if you, too, have served multiple types to please various tastes.)
RECIPES
magbloom.com

Pies for the Season

What is more classic in autumn than pie? Warm and fresh out of the oven or with a big dollop of whipped cream, pies are one of the quintessential food groups of the season. And as we all look forward to gathering with friends and family whenever it’s safe to do so this autumn, a pie makes the perfect treat to bring along and share.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Denver Post

Southern macaroni and cheese recipe

If you’re looking for a macaroni and cheese to make for Thanksgiving, it deserves to be special, and Millie Peartree’s family recipe fits the bill. It’s extraordinarily cheesy, with a careful ratio of extra-sharp Cheddar (for big flavor) and a layer of Colby Jack (for gooey meltiness). Feel free to play with the cheeses, and use vegan versions if you prefer.
RECIPES
93.1 KISS FM

How Long Do Thanksgiving Leftovers Last In Your Fridge?

1. Turkey - Your bird will last up to four days in the fridge. You can freeze it for up to three months. It does need to be taken off the bone first. 2. Mashed potatoes - A week is pretty much all you have with this side dish but honestly, I've never had leftover potatoes last more than a couple of days in my house.
FOOD & DRINKS
simplygluten-free.com

Soy Glazed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Cranberries

It’s that time of year again! The holidays are sneaking up on us, so in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving and Christmas I’ll be giving you all sorts of entertaining-worthy recipes, like this delicious side dish of Soy Glazed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Cranberries. This tasty side dish...
RECIPES
Laurinburg Exchange

Laurinburg Exchange

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

Laurinburg Exchange

 https://www.laurinburgexchange.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy