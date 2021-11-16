Toffee almond chocolate popcorn a crowd-pleaser

With sweet toffee bits and toasted almonds, this chocolate-covered popcorn treat is definitely a crowd-pleaser.

This recipe is quick and easy to create. It will serve four.

***

Ingredients …

4 cups popped popcorn

3/4 cup chopped toasted almonds, divided

6 tbsp toffee bits, divided

6 oz milk chocolate, melted

1 oz dark chocolate, melted

***

Directions …

In large bowl, toss together popcorn, 1/2 cup almonds and 4 tbsp toffee bits. Drizzle with melted milk chocolate; toss until well coated.

Transfer to parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Drizzle with dark chocolate; sprinkle with remaining almonds and toffee bits. Refrigerate for about 30 minutes or until set; break into clusters.

***

Tip …

Substitute dark chocolate for milk chocolate, if preferred.