ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hurricanes will need more offense on road trip

hockeybuzz.com
 7 days ago

Follow HockeyBuzz Hurricanes on Twitter: @HB_Canes. After nine straight wins to start the season, the Hurricanes have won two of their last four games and are now facing a tough task, as they begin a six-game road trip tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights. Offense was a key part...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marin Independent Journal

Big third period effort leads Sharks past Calgary Flames

Logan Couture and Adin Hill helped the Sharks start a daunting road trip with another impressive win without a handful of their regular players. Couture scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Hill had his best game since early in the regular season as the Sharks earned a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
NHL
chatsports.com

Raptors host Pistons on eve of extended road trip: Preview, start time and more

The Toronto Raptors haven’t had as much success as one would have liked at home this season — they’re just 2-5 at Scotiabank Arena (and 5-1 on the road). But all six of those road games have come against Eastern Conference foes, and extended West Coast road trips — like the six-game swing the Raptors are about to embark on — are a different beast.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Staal
Person
Vincent Trocheck
Person
Sebastian Aho
hockeybuzz.com

Wednesday Night Pix - 2 Plays!!! Ton of info daily, we are red hot!!!

After a huge card last night, we only have 3 games tonight and the matchups aren't anything to get excited about either! We have been red hot here lately but the info we use, the angles/systems, and trends are really starting to prove vital with our results as the season approaches the 20 game mark. I've hit a ton of parlays since Friday as well, last night was gold! Stay away from the huge favs of -200 or more, both lost last night with Pitt and STL losing at home to boot! Plus watch for the NYI on Saturday, they are finally done their 13 games on the road to start the season and now get to open their new building on Saturday night. I do appreciate all the IMs sent here at Hockeybuzz. Message me or leave a comment in the blog, as we have been generating great discussion in there. When playing teams these days, ride any team's win streak! While home teams and favs continue to dominate! Game notes for tonight are below.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Wild Host Sharks

The Wild return to the XCEL Energy Center following their 2-1-0 three game road trip. Tonight's opponent the Sharks are in the middle of a five game road trip and have dropped the first two in fairly convincing fashion, 4-1 in Winnipeg and 6-2 in Colorado. This Sharks team is...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Road Trip#Benshelley 20#Hockeybuzz
NBA

Road Trip Tips Off in Indianapolis

The 76ers (8-5) tip off a season-long six-game road trip Saturday in Indianapolis, visiting the Pacers (5-8). Their meeting with the Pacers marks day two of 13 days on the road for the Sixers, who will then visit the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and Golden State Warriors, returning to Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Day.
NBA
FanSided

The Atlanta Hawks need to put the road trip behind them to take on Bucks

The Atlanta Hawks are on a six-game losing streak which started with the road game against the Brooklyn Nets and finished with the loss against the Denver Nuggets. Five of the six games were on the road against quality opposition while the sixth game was the second night of a back-to-back against the Utah Jazz. The schedule has not been kind to the Hawks so far this season.
NBA
hockeybuzz.com

Lackluster Performance Leads Us to Questions

Games like last night are going to happen over the course of an 82 game season, but they may be more likely to occur for a team that is built like the Wild. They have gotten production from up and down the lineup all season but when things don't quite click with a roster built this way the results are not always going to be favorable.
NHL
chatsports.com

Raptors start west coast road trip in Portland against the Trailblazers: Preview, start time, and more

Through 14 games, Toronto is sitting at .500 with a 7-7 record. With the return to ScotiaBank Arena this season, it would seem — considering this squad is one of the younger teams in the league — that the players would feel much more comfortable at home after spending the whole of the 2020-21 season in Tampa. Instead, it’s the opposite. The Raptors are just 2-6 at home, with the only wins coming against the Magic and Pacers.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
hockeybuzz.com

Three Sens topics for discussion! Gabe Vilardi in a Sens uniform?

First off, for the latest Sens updates, please follow me on Twitter at. Give me a Twitter follow, I will give you a follow too!. With Ottawa Senators news rather quiet this week, I thought I would post a couple of discussion topics to see what Sens fans thought. By...
NHL
WITN

Hurricanes edge Golden Knights on the road

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Sebastian Aho had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 late Tuesday night. Tony DeAngelo, Seth Jarvis, and Vincent Trocheck also scored for the Hurricanes, while Antti Raanta stopped 21 shots. Brett Howden and Shea Theodore scored for...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Game 18: A "Positive" Loss

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. Perhaps we’re now getting so used to seeing the Habs lose that it’s now getting easier to identify positives in losses or maybe it’s just that it was so obvious tonight that Cayden Primeau felt comfortable out there and that, is a very good news for the Montreal Canadiens. I’ve said it in my last blog, the Price and Weber core is almost a thing of the past and when Carey Price retires, someone else will have to take over the toughest job in hockey as the Montreal Canadiens’ number 1 goaltender. When we saw Cayden Primeau at camp, he didn’t look like he was ready to step up, but his performance tonight was very reassuring. Losing 3-2 to the Rangers in New York is nothing to be ashamed of, and Primeau saved 31 of the 34 shots he faced for a .912 save percentage. In the first period alone, he faced 16 shots, sending the message that he was ready to seize this opportunity and he sure did seize it.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Wings wait too long to start comeback, fall to Stars

Summary - Detroit had an “Opposite Day” of effort in Dallas compared to Columbus. The Wings had 4 shots in the first, 11 in the second and 15 in the third. The problem, is that Dallas had 3 goals before Detroit broke through and started to match the effort of the Stars. The Stars had 12 shots in the first, 12 in the second, and 6 in the third.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Winnipeg Jets Defeat Edmonton Oilers 5-2, Offensive Powerhouse Matchup

The Winnipeg Jets (9-3-3) defeated the Edmonton Oilers (11-4-0) by a score of 5-2. The Jets offense certainly came to play, in a game with all eyes on the Oilers and their two superstars. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Nikolaj Ehlers, Kyle Connor, you name it, they were all buzzing Tuesday night. Defensively, the Jets played a very physical, and much tighter game than we have seen so far this season.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Wrap: Flyers Douse Flames in OT, 2-1

Wrap: Flyers Douse Flames in OT, 2-1 The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Calgary Flames in overtime, 2-1, at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday night. It was a feisty, fast-paced game especially over the second and third periods. The Flyers then prevailed 45 seconds into OT after Cam Atkinson (7th goal of the season) potted a Sean Couturier rebound. The game-winner was scored on a 2-on-1 rush started after a Johnny Gaudreau turnover.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy