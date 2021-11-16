ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire damages McDonald’s in RiverGate

By Brittney Baird
 7 days ago

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A McDonald’s restaurant in RiverGate was damaged in a fire Tuesday morning.

The fire began around 6 a.m. at the location on Rivergate Parkway.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pNMd_0cyCgkTp00
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RLVQ1_0cyCgkTp00
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQ7qM_0cyCgkTp00
    (Photo: WKRN)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CwW6k_0cyCgkTp00
    (Photo: WKRN)

The Nashville Fire Department reported firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building.

Additional engines were called to the scene. No injuries were reported.

The restaurant is closed as a result of the fire.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

