Fire damages McDonald’s in RiverGate
MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A McDonald’s restaurant in RiverGate was damaged in a fire Tuesday morning.
The fire began around 6 a.m. at the location on Rivergate Parkway.Nashville Humane caring for kitten with paws nearly cut off
The Nashville Fire Department reported firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building.
Additional engines were called to the scene. No injuries were reported.
The restaurant is closed as a result of the fire.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 0