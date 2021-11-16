ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Bitcoin falls below $60,000 just days after soaring to record high

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35327f_0cyCggwv00

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- After reaching a record high of more than $68,000 last week, the value of bitcoin tumbled on Tuesday.

The value sank to below $59,000 early Tuesday before reaching back above $60,000.

Analysts say the fall was expected given the cryptocurrency's successful run last week.

"It's a combination of long liquidations and market makers getting rid of their risky exposure," Laurent Kssis, director of CEC Capital, told CoinDesk.

Ethereum, the second-most valuable cryptocurrency, fell by about 6% on Monday to $4,229.

Both cryptocurrencies soared to record highs last week, with bitcoin topping at $68,530 and ethereum $4,837.

There are more than 13,000 cryptocurrencies listed on the CoinMarketCap exchange.

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Bitcoin Down More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) price has decreased 5.47% over the past 24 hours to $56,549.00, continuing its downward trend over the past week of -10.0%, moving from $63,991.94 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin over the past 24 hours (left) to its...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Ethereum Decreases More Than 5% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ethereum’s (CRYPTO: ETH) price has fallen 5.48% to $4,145.76. This continues its negative trend over the past week where it has experienced a 8.0% loss, moving from $4,592.10 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Ethereum over the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nio's Stock Jumps After Order Rumors Surface

Nio was up 7.63% at $41.61 at press time. Shares look to be climbing higher in what technical traders call a descending triangle. If shares can break above resistance, the overall trend of the stock may reverse. The price has seen resistance near the lower high trendline, an area of...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cec Capital#Cryptocurrencies
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Trades below $60,000 Resistance

After touching the daily high of $60,070, the Bitcoin price is down to touch a low of $58,509 as there may not be a quick recovery for the coin at the moment. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $65,000, $67,000, $69,000. Support Levels: $55,000, $53,000, $51,000.
CURRENCIES
ShareCast

Bitcoin settles below $60,000; $56,500 is the short-term market floor

Bitcoin settled below $60,000 after its recent falls, during a weekend in which the price drew a new range, between this resistance level and $56,500 as a short-term market floor, despite a one-month low at $55,700 on November 19th. Investors are preparing for a week of lower volume in the trading markets, due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. They are also closely watching the impact of inflation on consumers' purchasing power and the election of the Federal Reserve (Fed) chairman.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC returns below $60,000, another drop to follow?

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today. BTC/USD rejected upside at $61,000 overnight. Bitcoin returned below $60,00 this morning. Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today as we saw upside rejected again at $61,000 overnight, leading to a return below $60,000. Therefore, BTC/USD will likely see further downside over the next 24 hours.
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Bitcoin price continues slide below $60,000

Bitcoin was trading 2% lower Wednesday morning. It was around $59,190, trading below its all-time high of $68,950 per coin, which it hit earlier in the month. Rival Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, was trading around $4,180. Dogecoin was trading around 23 cents per coin, according to Coindesk. Meanwhile, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

European stocks hit record highs after rising for sixth day

Nov 17 (Reuters) - European stocks closed at a record high on Wednesday, rising for the sixth straight session, as positive earnings reports helped overshadow worries that soaring gas prices were feeding into inflationary pressures. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose 0.2% after better-than-expected U.S. retail sales data lifted Wall...
STOCKS
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Slumps Below $60,000 As Selling Pressure Intensifies

Bitcoin (BTC) decreased considerably on Nov 16 and is in process of breaking down from a short-term corrective pattern, which could further intensify the downward movement. BTC has been falling since Nov 10 after it reached an all-time high price of $69,000. The downward move was preceded by bearish divergence in both the MACD and RSI. This is a bearish sign that often kicks off bearish trend reversals.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin drops below $60,000 triggering almost $875 million in liquidations

The cryptocurrency market saw almost $875 million in liquidations on Tuesday, with over 215,000 traders liquidated across multiple exchanges. According to data from CoinGlass, the largest single liquidation order happened on Binance, where a $10.37 million LTC/USD position was closed. To read the rest of this article, sign in or...
MARKETS
kfgo.com

Bitcoin falls more than 4% to near $60,000

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, fell more than 4% on Tuesday as it extended a decline through a week that also included an upgrade to its blockchain. Bitcoin fell to $60,350 at its lowest for the day, taking losses from a record high of $69,000...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Will Bitcoin fall below key support of 57835?

BTC/USD traded lower on Monday and Tuesday after it hit resistance at 66100. That said, the slide was stopped slightly above the key support barrier of 57835, which prevented the crypto from moving lower on October 27th and 28th. Although the price structure suggests that the prevailing uptrend has run out of steam, we will not call for a reversal yet. We prefer to wait for a dip below 57835 before doing so. Thus, for now, we will stay neutral.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Bitcoin Just Hit an All-Time High. Is It a Buy?

Popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) hit an all-time high on Wednesday after the Bureau of Labor released troubling inflation data for the Consumer Price Index (CPI). In short, consumer inflation just hit a 30-year high, causing investors to seek inflation-proof places to park their money. And Bitcoin is one of these perceived inflation hedges.
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Over $700 Million Liquidated in a Day as Bitcoin Price Dipped Below $63K

The market tumbled and Bitcoin’s price dipped below $63K, leaving over $700 million in liquidations. Today was looking to be a good day for Bitcoin and the entire cryptocurrency market, but the bears had a mind of their own. Earlier today, we reported that Bitcoin’s price painted a new all-time...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks Soar After Record Singles’ Day Sales

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Chinese companies listed in the U.S. are rallying Thursday amid investor optimism after blowout Singles’ Day sales and a report that Didi Global Inc. is getting ready to relaunch its apps. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index jumped as much as 5.2%, the biggest intraday climb since...
STOCKS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
218K+
Followers
44K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy