Brothers from West Chester Launch Online Startup That Helps People Eliminate the ‘Search’ in Job Search

 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4USD8t_0cyCgf4C00
From left: Dawson Muth, Ambrose Regan, and Christopher Muth.Image via CareerCaddy.

Brothers Christopher and Dawson Muth, who graduated from Devon Prep and Henderson High school, respectively, have launched CareerCaddy, an online job-seeker resource. Kennedy Rose covered these familial entrepreneurs for The Philadelphia Business Journal.

The brothers — now attending Drexel (Christopher) and Temple (Dawson) — are collaborating on the project with Ambrose Regan, a longtime hiring executive. His background includes positions at companies such as Findly, RecuitiFi, and Hiring Capacity Partners.

The tech platform promptly cleans out dead links and old, already filled positions to reduce the time users spend looking for jobs. Meanwhile, the startup’s “caddies” provide users with personalized consultations, send job postings, and schedule the receipt of posted information to users’ preferences.

Jobs are offered to users based on what they studied and their experience, career goals, and location.

“We’re able to collect and communicate only the information about opportunities that the client needs, so it’s not cluttered and noisy,” said Christopher.

The service does not, however, act as a recruiter to place candidates with employers.

“We’re more on the candidate side, helping people eliminate the ‘search’ in job search,” said Christopher.

Read more about CareerCaddy in The Philadelphia Business Journal.

