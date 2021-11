"As we all expected, and as we all saw, mistakes were made," Harbaugh said. "That was the response [from the conference]. Yeah, they made a mistake." The spirited coach was visibly unhappy on the sidelines with multiple calls during that game, including an overturned call that would have resulted in Michigan recovering a fumble for a touchdown. Harbaugh chose to not address the calls in his post-game presser that day and didn't elaborate further when asked about it on Monday.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO