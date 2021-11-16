ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple: On My Holiday List As They Could Be The First $3 Trillion Company

By Steven Fiorillo
 7 days ago
Apple is coming off of a record year as they generated $365.82 billion in revenue, $94.68 billion in net income and $92.95 billion in FCF. It never seems to amaze me how many people love to discourage investing in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) throughout the comment section of each AAPL article I write....

Related
Seeking Alpha

Nvidia And Qualcomm: Two Of Our Favorite Stocks From Earnings Season

Two of our favorite stocks from Q3 earnings season were Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). Both had accelerating revenue growth. When flowing those trends through to future quarters our targets for revenues and earnings are nicely higher than the Street. That gives us conviction that both stocks, and more Qualcomm have stock price upside potential ahead. We run through some of those key data points in the video above and in the article below.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Why Apple Will Become An AV Leader

Apple has made headlines as interest in its Autonomous technology has resurfaced. Apple Inc. (AAPL) made headlines last week when news of a potential Apple car divided analysts. Loup Ventures analyst Gene Munster compared Apple's capabilities in AI to those of Tesla Inc. (TSLA). Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley (MS) analysts suggested that this was the “ultimate bear case”.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Apple: Don't Chase Car News

Bloomberg reports development of self-driving car processor. Over the last couple of trading days, technology giant Apple (AAPL) has led the sector higher. The latest leg upwards to a new all-time high has come after Bloomberg reported that Apple has developed a processor for a vehicle that won't have a steering wheel or pedals. While this seems like a positive item for the company's potential future car ambitions, chasing the stock on this news in the short term isn't likely to be a great strategy.
TECHNOLOGY
Seeking Alpha

Is Apple Stock A Buy Or Sell Prior To The Holiday Shopping Season?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) enters its holiday season sales with excitement and concern at the same time. The fourth calendar quarter has consistently been its most important sales quarter, especially for its iPhone segment. iPhone 12's launch spurred a flurry of upgrades for 5G capability, as Apple's iPhone sales reached record heights in FY21 (concluded in the September calendar quarter). In addition, the launch of the iPhone 13 and its suite of products, including the upgraded MacBooks and AirPods, are expected to drive further growth.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Alibaba: Has Become A Horrible Investment And Determining If It's Time To Sell

YTD shares of BABA have declined by 46% and the bottom may not be in as tax-loss harvesting season is upon us. It's the home stretch of 2021, and tax loss harvesting season is upon us. With the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) up 25.41% YTD and many tech companies outperforming the market, there aren't many losers in the space to select from. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has been a horrible investment in 2021 as shares of this Chinese tech juggernaut have declined by 46%. Many have viewed BABA as a value play throughout 2021, myself included, yet regardless of the Chinese economic future projections, BABA's growth factors, or financial analysis supporting the value argument, investors have lost confidence in many companies originating in China, and BABA is at the top of the list.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

AT&T Will Replace Time Warner In Its Business

AT&T is spinning off Time Warner, providing an opportunity for shareholders to sell. AT&T (NYSE:T) is an almost $180 billion company that has dropped more than 15% YTD. A significant part of this has been the market's dislike of the company's Time Warner spinoff and merger with Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA). However, as we'll see throughout this article, the company's continued growth and new investments should allow it to replace the contribution of Time Warner.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

These Stocks Look Like Solid Choices for 2022

When choosing what stocks to purchase in 2022, you’ll want to consider their price and market behavior. How much did the stock initially sell for and has it maintained its value during its lifespan? You might also want to consider who owns and operates the company you’re interested in to see if your values align.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Apple, Inc.: Appraisal Update Market-Makers Are Enthused

Third-quarter report is well-received by market-making professionals buying hedges against their short positions in the stock. Shorts needed to satisfy trades institutions ordered, adding to existing positions. The "street" is a dangerous place to play. It is a "game field" where humans (including lawyers) establish rules for the conduct of...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Cramer Weighs In On Nvidia Following Strong Q3 Results: 'Will It Be The First $10 Trillion Company?'

Jim Cramer raved about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Wednesday night following the company's better-than-expected financial results. What Happened: Nvidia reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.17 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.10 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $7.1 billion, which beat the estimate of $6.83 billion, representing a 50% increase year-over-year.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Will Adobe Be a Trillion-Dollar Company in 5 Years?

Digital media and experience are leading the way for Adobe. The company's margins are unbelievable and produce massive amounts of cash. It faces a capable opponent in the document cloud space. The trillion-dollar market cap club is an exclusive group. Only six U.S. companies have achieved this valuation, although many...
MARKETS
Apple Insider

Apple could ship 80 million iPhones in the holiday shopping season, analyst says

Apple could sell more than 80 million iPhone devices in the busy holiday shopping quarter despite ongoing supply issues, according to investment bank Wedbush. In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, Wedbush lead analyst Daniel Ives writes that delivery times for Apple's iPhone 13 Pro are continuing to extend. Because of that, he believes demand is outstripping supply by about 15%.
CELL PHONES
protocol.com

Why Apple wants to be an IT company

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol | Enterprise, your comprehensive roundup of everything you need to know about cloud and enterprise software. This Monday: Apple's small-business bet, the hybrid-storage landscape, and why serverless momentum seems stalled. It just works. It's almost impossible to run a business in 2021 without technology....
BUSINESS
The Apple Maven

Alphabet At $2 Trillion: Better Pick Than Apple Stock?

On November 8, Alphabet stock (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class C Report reached the $2 trillion valuation during the trading session. This is only the third time that a US-based company achieves this feat – the other two are also part of the FAAMG Big Tech group. Today, I...
STOCKS
The Verge

Google’s parent company briefly hits $2 trillion valuation

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, briefly hit a market cap of $2 trillion. The tech behemoth’s market cap is currently at a comfortable $1.98 trillion, but crept over the $2 trillion mark midday Monday, later closing out at $2,987.03 per share. Alphabet’s market cap has just about doubled from $1 trillion since January 2020.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

PayPal's Oversold Stock May Be Due For A Short-Term Rebound

PayPal's stock has been shattered over the past several weeks. This story was originally published on November 18 for subscribers of Reading The Markets. The story was updated as of November 22. PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has fallen sharply over the past several months, but it seems like the stock is attempting...
STOCKS
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching in the market, including an energy stock that could crush it

Sticking my neck out to say that Workday (WDAY) should be bought…this quarter was a very strong one, and the pipeline is the best it has been in ages... I think the stock ran up because there were three straight days of upgrades...I have interviewed CEO Aneel Bhusri literally dozens of times and he was the most ebullient I can recall him on Mad last night... they are winning every jump ball... Piper raises price target.
STOCKS
