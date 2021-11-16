Apple: On My Holiday List As They Could Be The First $3 Trillion Company

YTD shares of BABA have declined by 46% and the bottom may not be in as tax-loss harvesting season is upon us. It's the home stretch of 2021, and tax loss harvesting season is upon us. With the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) up 25.41% YTD and many tech companies outperforming the market, there aren't many losers in the space to select from. Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) has been a horrible investment in 2021 as shares of this Chinese tech juggernaut have declined by 46%. Many have viewed BABA as a value play throughout 2021, myself included, yet regardless of the Chinese economic future projections, BABA's growth factors, or financial analysis supporting the value argument, investors have lost confidence in many companies originating in China, and BABA is at the top of the list.

