Today’s cyber threat landscape is extremely challenging. Ransom this, ransom that, ransom everywhere – information technology (IT) professionals must work to protect organizations against the next big ransomware attack. Over the years, the sophistication of ransomware attacks has increased as well as the amount of money demanded and paid out in exchange for the ransom-held information. This is why it is extremely important that organizations equip their employees with the knowledge and awareness necessary to identify activities that lead to such attacks.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO