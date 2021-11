Pokemon fans are a vocal bunch, and The Pokemon Company has definitely heard their complaints over the years. Speaking with Axios, The Pokemon Company has replied, but it might not be the response fans have been waiting for. The franchise has always been for kids, and for those who grew up playing the games in the 90s and still play over 20 years later, they may just have to learn to live with the changes or lack thereof. What do you think? Should the series evolve with its players, or stay true to its child-friendly roots? Let us know in the comments!

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO