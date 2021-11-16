ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation Could Continue Into 2022. Here's How to Fight It

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0s6K_0cyCdv3D00
Image source: Getty Images

Rampant inflation could be with us for a while. Here are some tips for managing higher costs.

Key points

  • Consumer prices have soared this year due to limited supply and high demand.
  • Boosting your income and cutting back on spending could help you combat inflation and avoid landing in debt.

You've probably noticed that just about everything you're buying these days costs more than it did a year ago. That's because inflation has been on the rise, and unfortunately, it's showing no signs of cooling off.

Now to be clear, some amount of inflation is normal. The problem is that the recent rate of inflation has been rapid, causing prices to increase quickly.

Of course, the scary thing about inflation is that it has the potential to drive you into debt. This especially holds true if you're already living paycheck to paycheck without any money in savings to fall back on. To avoid financial struggles in the near term, here are some tips for fighting back against inflation.

One email a day could help you save thousands

Tips and tricks from the experts delivered straight to your inbox that could help you save thousands of dollars. Sign up now for free access to our Personal Finance Boot Camp.

By submitting your email address, you consent to us sending you money tips along with products and services that we think might interest you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please read our Privacy Statement and Terms & Conditions.

1. Cut back on expenses that aren't essential

When the cost of groceries or gas rises, consumers have no choice but to pay up. That's because you need to eat and you need to be able to get places. But there may be things you spend money on that technically aren't needs, even though they might seem that way.

Take entertainment. It's important to have ways to stay occupied, and paying for entertainment could help your mental health. But technically, it's not a need. If you're currently spending $50 a month on different streaming services, you may need to cancel one or two. If you're able to cut that $50 a month down to $30, that could help compensate for a week's worth of higher gas fill-ups and groceries.

2. Fight for a higher cost-of-living raise at work

Some companies give out raises based on merit, while others give a blanket raise to everyone that reflects an increase in the general cost of living. In a normal year, a 3% cost-of-living raise may suffice. But this year, that'll mean losing buying power.

If your employer gives out a 3% raise across all employees this year, rally your fellow colleagues and fight for a higher boost in pay. Write a group letter to your management team explaining that recent inflation has made paying for essentials more difficult and ask that they respectfully reconsider the extent to which they're raising wages.

3. Boost your income with a side job

When inflation is rampant, your paycheck may not cover your expenses -- even if you do end up snagging a slightly higher cost-of-living raise for 2022. A good way to boost your pay and keep up with your rising prices is to get a side hustle on top of your main job.

A lot of industries are struggling to hire right now, which means there may be more opportunity to pick up an evening or weekend side hustle. For example, local restaurants that are having a hard time finding servers and delivery drivers may need your help on Friday and Saturday nights, when you're not at your main job.

There are also side hustles you can do more independently, like driving for a ride-hailing company. See what fits best with your schedule and income goals.

Inflation may not be going away anytime soon. To avoid debt in the near term -- or the new year -- do what you can to keep up with the higher costs so many consumers are facing.

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you’ll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read The Ascent's full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Here's Who's Getting a Check in December

Parents are in line to receive one more monthly Child Tax Credit payment in mid-December. Certain states, such as California, Florida, Maine, and Maryland, are also offering stimulus payments to eligible residents. As November draws to a close without the federal government passing legislation to provide a fourth stimulus check,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Inc.com

Inflation May Actually Benefit Your Business. Here's How

Inflation is on the rise--but that's not necessarily a bad thing for your business. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently showed that inflation hit a 30-year peak in October, which means businesses have to find a way to make up for increased labor, transportation, and inventory costs, while customers have to contend with increased prices on their end. There are plenty of ways inflation is putting pressure on businesses, but there are some benefits to it as well.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Prices#Credit Card Debt#Money Tips
CNN

Here's when high inflation will come to an end

Mark Zandi is chief economist of Moody's Analytics. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. We can't catch a break. Since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in the spring of 2020, the United States has suffered hundreds of thousands of deaths due to the virus and lost millions of jobs. There was much hope the pandemic would soon be behind us when the vaccines were rolled out this spring, but no such luck. The Delta variant of the virus hit us hard this fall, costing more lives and doing more economic damage, this time by igniting long-dormant inflation.
BUSINESS
wraltechwire.com

Fighting inflation: Combating a wage-price spiral could trigger a recession

RALEIGH – Who doesn’t like to be paid more? Maybe there a few workers who are indifferent to their earnings, but I haven’t met them yet. Obviously being paid more means workers can buy more of what they want for themselves, their families, and even charities they support. The apparent...
BUSINESS
Street.Com

Here's Why Inflation Is Like a Game of Tag

The Federal Reserve keeps clinging to the hope that inflation will be "transitory." So, let's examine some common reasons given for why inflation could subside on its ownUnderstanding each of these can help investors better ascertain how persistent inflation will be, and therefore how quickly world central banks may reverse course and start hiking...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Gas Price
moneyweek.com

Inflation is anything but transitory – here’s why

I’m going to discuss inflation again this morning. It’s a big issue – it really matters to your portfolio. Some people think it’s going to go away as soon as the pandemic upheaval is behind us. That’s how Janet Yellen, now US Treasury secretary, is trying to rationalise it: “If we want to get inflation down, I think continuing to make progress against the pandemic is the most important thing we can do,” she told CBS at the weekend.
BUSINESS
NBC Miami

Here's How Rising Inflation May Lead to Higher Tax Bills

As inflation surges, the IRS has boosted federal income tax brackets for 2022, standard deductions, 401(k) contribution limits and more. However, several provisions remain unchanged, leading to higher tax bills for certain filers over time, experts say. As inflation surges, the IRS has boosted federal income tax brackets for 2022,...
INCOME TAX
u.today

Here's How Bitcoin Could Hit $250,000, According to Mark Yusko

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
newscentermaine.com

Do you regularly buy these? Here's how much more expensive they are with inflation

Yes, your breakfast bacon is more expensive. A lot more expensive than a year ago. So are eggs, baby food and baby clothes, cars, televisions and appliances. The government said Wednesday its consumer price index soared 6.2% from a year ago — the biggest 12-month jump since 1990. But the average American doesn't need to be an economist to know what they've already seen at the grocery store or car lot — just about everything is noticeably more expensive.
BUSINESS
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check Could Be Released To This Group of People Due to the Rise of Inflation

The Social Security system—officially referred to as OASDI in the US, according to Investopedia—provides benefits for retirees and surviving spouses, as well as those who have lost a spouse or a qualifying ex-spouse and the disabled. Because of the rapid rise in inflation, the Senior Citizens League urges Congress to provide a $1,400 fourth stimulus check for Social Security recipients.
BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

Your Social Security Checks Get Bigger on This Date

In 2022, Social Security recipients will see their monthly checks grow by 5.9%, the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in decades, as we previously reported. But when exactly will you receive the first of those fatter checks?. As it turns out, it depends on your birthdate — specifically, the number of...
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare

Is the surging stock market due for a slowdown? At least one financial services firm thinks so, warning that investors should prepare for a shifting landscape marked by lower returns and elevated risks. As part of its 2022 U.S. Retirement … Continue reading → The post Is the Bull Market Coming to an End? What Retirement Savers Should Do to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy