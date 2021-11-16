Harry Styles announces new beauty line Pleasing selling nail polish and eye gel

Harry Styles has confirmed that he is launching a beauty line called Pleasing.

The Watermelon Sugar hit-maker, 27, will initially sell nail polish and eye gel, but plans to expand his offering in the future.

Posing on the cover of the 2021 winter issue of Dazed magazine, he told the publication: “It’s starting with nail polish, because that was kind of the birth of what it was for.

“Me seeing a colour on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, ‘Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.’

“It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish.”

Explaining that his intention is to give people a “moment of joy” with his wares, he continued: “I’ve always found that the moments in my life which have brought me the most joy are the small ones, whether it be, you know, the end of the night under the stars or a bite of food, or sitting with your friends thinking, ‘Oh, I’m never gonna forget this.’

“It’s always those moments that I find have the longest-lasting effect on me, in terms of sparking something wonderful in me. I really think that the essence of Pleasing is finding those little moments of joy and showing them to people.”

The former One Direction star’s side hustle was first teased in May when he registered himself as director of the company alongside former assistant Emma Spring.

The “nature of business” was described as “wholesale of perfume and cosmetics”.