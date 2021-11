Pdfcrowd is a special PDF converter aimed at users who want to use HTML as their input. The program can convert web pages to PDF documents, and can work with live sites on the web, as well as ones uploaded by the user. It also supports direct HTML input, so if you only need to convert something small on the go, it can let you make small tweaks quickly and without unnecessary interruptions. It may not be the perfect solution for those who need advanced functionality and various different features, but there are plenty of PDF converters for those needs on the market.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 HOURS AGO