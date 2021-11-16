ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Theo Pinson Drops Season-High 30 Points in G League Win

By Grant Hughes
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer North Carolina star Theo Pinson is off to a blistering start in his first season with the Maine Celtics, the NBA's G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics. In his fourth game out, Pinson poured in a team-high 30 points on 5-of-7 shooting from deep to lead his squad to...

247sports.com

hotradiomaine.com

(In Studio) Theo Pinson of the Maine Celtics

Big shout out to Theo Pinson of the Maine Celtics for joining me in studio today! Before his time with the Celtics, he played in 68 NBA games between Brooklyn and New York, along with 45 games in the G League, including 2 with Maine this year. Check out our full interview below!
