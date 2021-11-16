ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden administration should fix international climate aid before throwing more money at it

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gIiuy_0cyCbfxZ00

With all of the coverage around the COP26 in Glasgow, something significant is being left out. Western democracies, led by the Biden administration, are committing to expand climate aid substantially. The purposes are truly noble: The funds aim to reduce atmospheric carbon levels and help vulnerable people adapt to climate change. Nonetheless, before western leaders send off great tranches of new climate aid, can we be confident that this aid works?

The global climate aid system may be obscure, but it’s neither new nor small. The United States and other wealthy countries have been paying into the system for over 30 years, and the current spend is over $80 billion annually. When the World Bank set up the first of these funds over three decades ago, the idea was to pay poorer countries to avoid a high-carbon growth path.

That didn’t work. Poorer countries gladly accepted climate aid for decades but still charged ahead with carbon-intensive economies, toppling forests and churning through fossil fuels. Consequently, climate aid recipients such as China, Russia, and Brazil have polluted more than any donor country other than the United States.

India, the largest recipient of climate aid globally, represents how aid isn’t shifting countries towards a greener strategy. India would do well with a renewable-focused energy system: It would save hundreds of thousands of Indian lives, be politically popular, and save tens of billions of dollars annually. Nonetheless, India is competing with China to build the most coal-fired power plants and is one of the world’s worst polluters. India’s strategy appears to be driven by something familiar to Americans and Brits: the politics of coal.

Beyond local dynamics, there are a couple of reasons why climate aid hasn’t worked well. First, there’s no real market for the best projects. Instead, countries are generally only competing with themselves for the funds.

Second, there are accountability issues. A typical money trail looks like this: Grant money goes from the U.S. and other wealthy countries to one of the global climate funds, such as the Global Environmental Facility, which gives it to another UN agency or development bank, which in turn transfers it to a government. Recipient country bureaucracies are responsible for spending most climate aid, despite their dubious climate credentials and elevated levels of corruption.

It’s unclear what portion of climate aid is misappropriated or wasted because donor governments cannot audit the projects directly. The agencies responsible for oversight and audit are selected by the recipient governments themselves, putting them in a highly compromised position. Internal audits of climate funds have found evidence of mismanagement. In one well-documented example, an energy efficiency project in Moscow didn't achieve results because it was staffed up with relatives, and most of the funds were embezzled or used for unrelated purposes.

There is a much better way to spend this money

One straightforward way to improve results would be to base funding on a global competition for projects with the highest efficiency and evidence rather than using country quotas. Such an approach would dramatically strengthen incentives for evidence and impact while aligning with what other sectors such as philanthropy have already learned.

Likewise, the Biden administration and other large donor governments should eliminate the conflicts of interest within the current system by transitioning to funding most projects directly rather than through multi-lateral funds. Direct funding would allow the U.S. to reduce fraud and waste by overseeing projects directly, rather than through layers of ‘multi-lateral middlemen.' The most significant climate donors, including the U.S., already have competent aid administrations worldwide who can oversee and audit projects directly.

These straightforward changes would make better use of climate aid and allow us to better protect the most fragile ecosystems and the most vulnerable citizens in the developing world. Climate aid is too important to waste.

Skye Christensen is an international governance expert with 15 years experience in international development. He worked as the United Nations chief technical advisor in Pakistan’s tribal areas, leading a team of 250 professionals implementing reforms and stabilization efforts, working closely with the national and regional governments in Pakistan on transitional security and governance arrangements, financing, and socio-economic development planning. He also oversaw programming for the United Nations Development Programme, the largest implementers of global climate aid, and worked on the UNDP response to the Global Environmental Facility audit findings. He holds a Masters in Political Science from Uppsala University and a Certification from the Nelson Institution for Environmental Studies at the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Follow him on Twitter @SkyeChr

Comments / 3

FdementiaJB
7d ago

this is completely outrageous. climate change has occurred for billions of years and will continue to change for another 4.5 billion years till the sun goes red giant and incinerates the earth.

Reply(1)
3
Related
KRGV

More foreigners securing asylum status under Biden administration, experts say

According to researchers at Syracuse University, more foreigners have secured asylum status since President Biden has taken office. According to Austin Kosher, a transactional records access clearinghouse at Syracuse University, the asylum grant rate has increased from 29% to 37%. Kosher says that could be because more people have access...
IMMIGRATION
hawaiitelegraph.com

Biden administration views China as more risky competitor: Report

Beijing [China], November 22 (ANI): The tensions between US and China are not easing because the Biden administration is taking forward Donald Trump's tough Beijing policy and is converting it into a one-on-one competition with the Asian country, according to a report. The Hong Kong Post, in an opinion piece,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Energy Efficiency#Climate Change#The World Bank#Indian#Americans#Brits
arcamax.com

Biden administration defends COVID-19 boosters for all, before likely OK

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration’s top health experts said Wednesday that COVID-19 booster shots are necessary for even young and healthy adults, despite conflicting data, and hinted that a decision on the matter would arrive by the end of the week. Although COVID-19 breakthrough cases are becoming more common as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KCCI.com

Federal judge rules against Biden administration over pandemic aid use

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has handed Gov. Kim Reynolds a victory in her lawsuit against the Biden administration over the use of pandemic aid. The district court judge in Alabama ruled on Monday in favor of 13 states suing the Biden administration over an unclear provision of the American Rescue Plan Act that attempts to prohibit states from cutting taxes.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Climate Summit Reveals Challenges for Biden Administration

President Joe Biden this month at an international summit aimed to put the U.S. "back at the table" as a leader of global efforts to address climate change, but his administration's efforts abroad are already setting up potential future conflicts with disappointed environmental groups and lawmakers in fossil fuel producing states.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Washington Examiner

Biden administration disrespects deserving veterans

Politics in America have perhaps never been as divided and polarized as they are right now. But one thing everyone can and should agree on is that government has an obligation to attend to the needs of the brave men and women who served this country in uniform. Although the...
Fox News

Brandon Judd: Biden hides as his administration considers rewarding illegal immigrants—with your money

What President Joe Biden derisively declared "garbage" last week turned out to be true just a few days later. For most American men and women who work hard to support their families, this kind of ineptness and double talk from our president comes as no surprise. It’s why trust in government seems to be at an all-time low—and it’s completely warranted.
POTUS
cheddar.com

Biden Administration Cracks Down on Cybersecurity

The Biden Administration has issued a new order aimed at all federal agencies which would order them to patch hundreds of cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Chief Evangelist at Intrusion Gary Davis and Chief Security Advisor at SentinelOne Morgan Wright, joined Cheddar to discuss more.
theridgewoodblog.net

Despite Emergency Stay The Biden Administration said Employers Should Move Forward with the Vaccine Mandate

Washington DC, the Biden administration on November 5 released an interim final rule regarding SARS-CoV-2 vaccination for private employers with 100 or more workers in an effort to increase vaccination rates among the US population. The next day, the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans granted an emergency stay of the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) temporary emergency rule that employees of those companies be fully vaccinated by January 4 or be required to undergo weekly testing, although it is unclear whether the stay is applicable nationwide or only in those states under the court’s jurisdiction.* According to the 3-judge panel, the petitioners bringing the request—including 5 states, all led by Republican governors, and various companies—”give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate.”
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Washington Times

Before fixing the world, we should repair our own foundations

It wasn’t long ago that many of the liberal supporters of Joe Biden would have found themselves among vast swaths of protesters condemning the foolish imperial aims of U.S. power projection onto the world. The idea of the USA acting as the world’s hegemon by spreading liberal values around the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Biden's first flight on the $217 million presidential helicopter was pushed back after the Pentagon deemed it unreliable in an emergency: report

President Biden's first flight on the new presidential helicopter has been delayed, Bloomberg reported. The Pentagon said in a report that the chopper wasn't reliable in emergency missions, per Bloomberg. The helicopter is part of a 23-aircraft program costing $5 billion, set to replace the current fleet.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

392K+
Followers
46K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy