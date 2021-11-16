ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Cup qualifiers, what happened to Italy: How did last summer's Euro champs fail to win their group?

By Jonathan Johnson
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleItaly's 0-0 draw away at Northern Ireland coupled with Switzerland's 4-0 thrashing of Bulgaria on Monday means that European Group C finishes with the Swiss top by two points granting them a spot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, while the Italians are left dropping into the...

Reuters

Mancini still confident Italy can qualify for 2022 World Cup

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Italy coach Roberto Mancini was upbeat about his side's chances of playing at the 2022 World Cup despite the European champions missing out on an automatic qualification spot on Monday. Four months on from their Euro 2020 success, Italy's 0-0 draw in Northern...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Immobile out of Italy’s World Cup qualifying deciders

Milan (AFP) – Ciro Immobile will miss European champions Italy’s key World Cup qualifying clashes with Switzerland and Northern Ireland after being ruled out of the matches with a calf injury on Tuesday. Italy coach Roberto Mancini had picked Lazio forward Immobile, who leads the Serie A scoring charts with...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Injured Chiellini out of Italy’s final World Cup qualifiers

Milan (AFP) – Giorgio Chiellini was on Wednesday ruled out of Italy’s World Cup qualifying deciders with Switzerland and Northern Ireland after failing to recover from a thigh injury. The European champions’ captain was among those in doubt for the key matches in qualification for the 2022 tournament in Qatar...
SOCCER
Person
Murat Yakin
Person
Roberto Mancini
The Independent

World Cup qualifying permutations: Group by group look at what each Uefa nation needs to reach Qatar 2022

The final international break of the calendar year is upon us and each nation is facing the final hurdles they must overcome to reach the 2022 World Cup finals – or to at least keep alive their hopes of getting there via the play-offs.Some of the groups are now very straight-forward, routine and just need one or two results to fall into place, while a few have several teams scrapping over one play-off spot, desperate for points against each other in the final two rounds of games.Here’s exactly what needs to happen in each of the Uefa zone groups for...
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

Spain and Italy face decisive dates in World Cup qualifying

Paris (AFP) – The first stage of European qualifying for next year’s World Cup concludes over the next week with Portugal, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands among the nations facing crucial games in the quest to make it to Qatar. The 10 group winners will secure qualification for football’s global...
SOCCER
The Independent

What do England need to qualify for the World Cup?

England need four points from their final two games to guarantee their place at the 2022 World Cup.The 1-1 draw with Hungary took Gareth Southgate's side to within one game of reaching finals in Qatar, though their qualifying campaign is likely to go down to the wire.England will secure their place at next year's tournament if they beat Albania at Wembley and Poland drop points.A draw will also be enough to progress if Poland lose, with Southgate’s side currently three points clear at the top of Group I.However, given that Poland travel to 156th-ranked Andorra, any result other than a...
SOCCER
#Italy#League Cup#2022 Fifa World Cup#Soccer#European Group C#Swiss#Italians#Azzurri#Uefa Nations League
ESPN

Georgia win to dent Sweden's World Cup qualifying hopes

Sweden's hopes of qualifying directly for the World Cup finals in Qatar suffered a serious blow as they slumped to a 2-0 defeat away to Georgia in Group B on Thursday. Sweden still top the group on 15 points but second-placed Spain can overtake them with victory in Greece later on Thursday. Spain host Sweden in the final qualifier on Sunday.
GEORGIA STATE
themanual.com

What to Watch For In This Weekend’s World Cup Qualifiers

National teams are gearing up during a two-week international break that harks to World Cup qualifying matches this weekend. Only three teams — host Qatar (who qualifies automatically), Germany, and Denmark — have already punched tickets to the big show in Dec. 2022. Still, 95 nations have a shot at securing a spot in the 32-team field. Let’s dig into the action to preview what’s at stake for teams in the Western Hemisphere.
UEFA
firstsportz.com

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy vs Switzerland player ratings as Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s header helps Italy get a 1-1 draw

Stadio Olimpico witnessed a thrilling contest of football between the home team, Italy and Switzerland. It was one tough football competition but in the end, the points were shared by the two teams. This draw left Italy on top of the group leaderboard while Switzerland sit at second with the same number of wins and draws as Italy.
SOCCER
Kansas City Star

MATCHDAY: Italy’s World Cup spot on the line in group finale

A look at what’s happening in World Cup qualifying in Europe on Monday:. Four years after failing to qualify for the World Cup, European champion Italy needs a strong performance at Northern Ireland to be sure of a spot at next year’s tournament in Qatar. The Azzurri lead Switzerland on goal difference entering the final round of qualifiers, with Switzerland hosting Bulgaria. Italy and Switzerland each have 15 points, Northern Ireland and Bulgaria have eight each and Lithuania trails with three. Goal difference is the first tiebreaker and Italy leads Switzerland 11-9 in the category. Italy also leads on goals scored (13 to 11). But if the teams finish level on goal difference and goals scored, Switzerland will finish first courtesy of away goals in their head-to-head meetings after a 0-0 draw in Basel and a 1-1 draw in Rome. Only the first-place finisher gets a direct spot into the finals. The second-place team goes into the playoffs in March, needing to advance past two opponents to reach the World Cup. Italy lost a playoff to Sweden in 2017.
FIFA
Sports Illustrated

Italy Drops Into World Cup Qualifying Playoff Round Four Months After Winning Euros

Italy was dealt a major blow to its World Cup qualifying hopes just four months after being crowned European champion. Northern Ireland held Italy to a scoreless draw, while Switzerland beat Bulgaria 4–0 in a simultaneous group finale to leapfrog the Azzurri for a first-place group finish and ensure that Italy will have to earn its place at the 2022 World Cup the hard way: a perilous, new playoff format that features two single-elimination games.
UEFA
The Independent

Five talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s World Cup qualifier against Italy

Northern Ireland wrap up their World Cup qualifying campaign on Monday night when European champions Italy visit Windsor Park.Hopes of reaching Qatar were dashed last month, but Northern Ireland restored some positivity with Friday’s 1-0 win over Lithuania.Here, the PA news agency looks at five talking points ahead of the match.Third place on the linePREVIEW | The squad look ahead to tomorrow night as we welcome the Azzurri to Belfast 👇🏻 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/buvQmRtcpT— Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) November 14, 2021The win over Lithuania moved Northern Ireland back up to third place in Group C, level on points with Bulgaria in fourth....
SOCCER
blackchronicle.com

FIFA World Cup 2022 qualified teams: England, Spain, Serbia win groups, join Brazil, Germany, hosts Qatar

The 2022 World Cup is just over a year away, and teams are starting to earn qualification, though many spots still remain. Qualifying windows in September and October paved the way for some tense clashes in November as more teams booked their spots in Qatar. In Europe the group stage is over meaning nine group winners have booked their spots, while three additional places remain up for grabs through the playoffs. While it will likely take quite a bit for things to be sorted out in North America’s Concacaf region and elsewhere, there has been some movement in South American clubs begin to clinch as well, with Brazil locking up a spot. The Brazilians, five-time World Cup champs, are the only team to qualify for every single World Cup.
FIFA

