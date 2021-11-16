ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Morgan Wallen’s Massive Tour is Coming to Missouri and Iowa

By Sam
KICK AM 1530
KICK AM 1530
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Morgan Wallen is coming back to the Midwest next summer!. Morgan Wallen will be bringing his "Dangerous Tour" to St. Louis in August of 2022 and tickets go on sale soon. Pre-sale tickets start on December 2 with general public tickets going on sale...

kickam1530.com

Comments / 0

Related
KICK AM 1530

Apparently if you want to start a farm avoid starting in Illinois

Illinois is filled with farms and farmland but according to a website's rankings you actually should avoid starting a farm in the Land of Lincoln, but why?. Growing up in Chicagoland as a kid you think of Illinois as 2 separate things really, you think of Chicago and the suburbs, and then south of interstate I-80 the rest of the state is just farmland and corn. Now that I live in West Central Illinois I know that there is a lot more to the state than just corn and Chicago, BUT there is a ton of farmland in the Land of Lincoln which is why I was shocked to see this report for a website ranking Illinois so low on the list for the Best States to Start a Farm or Ranch.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

The Center of America is Now Officially this Small Missouri Town

A small Missouri town has some very unique bragging rights. They are now known as the official "center of America" according to the US Census. I first spotted this interesting news share on the Missouri sub-Reddit page. It featured a story by The Hill that said the US Census had declared Hartville, Missouri as the population center of the United States. It featured a very interesting map show the mean population center of America which has traveled west as the country expanded beginning on the east coast when America was founded and now in the middle of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

KHMO Farm Broadcaster Named to NAFB Hall of Fame

If you will indulge me, I'd like to take a couple hundred words to congratulate a member of our extended broadcast family. KHMO has been a member of the Brownfield Farm Network for many years, and the Director of Ag Operations for Brownfield, Cyndi Young-Puryear, was inducted into the National Association of Farm Broadcasters Hall of Fame at their annual convention last week.
AGRICULTURE
KICK AM 1530

’80s Themed Home For Sale in Illinois Has Giant Indoor Waterpark

There are some special features in the house for sale in Mokena, Illinois, and it's not an indoor waterpark. There is an 80s theme design throughout the home that takes you back to a time of neon lights, big hair, and pink carpet. It reminds me of something out of Scarface, just extravagant features, lights, and design throughout the entire home. Surprisingly, the kitchen does have a modern more updated design to it.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

This Sweet Kansas City Mansion Has Underground Scuba Diving Pools

Just when you think you've seen everything a home could possibly offer, there's this. It's an exotic Kansas City area mansion with its own underground scuba diving pools. I saw this elaborate Kansas City mansion on Realtor and also on Pricey Pads Facebook page. The home was built by a guy who was an avid scuba diving enthusiast. He wanted his hobby to be readily available and this is the result. It's a massive home with its own underground scuba diving pools.
REAL ESTATE
KICK AM 1530

Former Phoenix Nightclub Rises Again with New Business In Quincy

There will soon be a place to have parties, hang out, and just go to have a good time. The Quincy Axe Company will be opening in December in Downtown Quincy where the former Phoneix Nightclub was (625 Maine St, Suite 102). The building itself has been empty for years and will now be a place for people to go and have fun in The District. The new Quincy Axe Company will feature axe throwing sports events for all occasions, and for ages 8 and up.
QUINCY, IL
KICK AM 1530

Are these the 10 Best places to Live in Missouri?

A video breaks down the 10 Best Places in Missouri to Live, I agree with the top spot, but two amazing cities were left off the list and it's a shame. The YouTube channel called Around The World uploaded a video breaking down the 10 Best pLaces in Missouri to Live, so let's break down their list. The video is only 8 mins long and isn't bad to sit through BUT if you don't have time here is their top 10, the top spot belongs to Columbia, followed by Chesterfield, then West Plains, Wildwood, Kirkwood, Town and Country, Ballwin, Bonne Terre, Clayton, and the 10th spot belongs to Ozark. So many places are around the St. Louis area, and their rankings are based highly on rankings like the best place to raise a family, the best place to retire, and so on.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Yes People are Moving from Illinois but where are they Moving too?

We all know that people are moving out of Illinois, but the results may shock you as to where these people are moving to when they leave the Land of Lincoln. I have lived in Illinois for my whole life, from the suburbs of Chicago to DeKalb for college, back to the suburbs in my parent's basement, then living in Chicago a 10-minute walk from Wrigley Field, and now living in west-central Quincy for almost 3 years. During my 31 years of living in Illinois, I have known many friends and family members who have left the Land of Lincoln to other states, mostly warmer places with fewer taxes, which is why I was pretty shocked when I saw this article from wgntv.com about where people in Illinois are moving too.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Missouri’s Lone Elk Park Lets You Get THIS Close to a Huge Bison

It's not often that you can practically rub shoulders with a huge bison or elk, but there is one place in Missouri called Lone Elk Park where that really can happen. Lone Elk Park is located in St. Louis County. It's a drive-through park where you can see wildlife you wouldn't normally see in our part of America. You always wanted to see an elk bugle or hear a bison growl? Here you go...
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

KICK AM 1530

Quincy, IL
ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

