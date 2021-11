Back in 2018, VinFast, Vietnam's only carmaker, revealed a combustion-powered luxury sedan based on the BMW 5 Series and an SUV based on the BMW X5. While these models were only sold in Vietnam, VinFast's latest electric models are coming to America as the company makes strides to become a global brand. At the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show, VinFast unveiled the VF e35 and the VF e36, two stylish electric SUVs that will be sold under the firm's new global EV sub-brand. They look great, and there's a good reason for that - they were styled by Italy's Pininfarina.

