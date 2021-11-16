ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

School Bus Crashes With Fire Truck In Buffalo

By Kadie Daye
 7 days ago
A Buffalo fire truck was responding to a two-alarm fire when they hit the side of a school bus in the City of Buffalo on Tuesday morning. Shortly after 7 am, first responders were called to respond to the scene of the accident. The accident involved a fire truck...

