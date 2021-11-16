ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers Today: DJ Uiagalelei working through constantly changing offense

By Pete Nakos about 8 hours
 7 days ago
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.

DJ Uiagalelei working through constantly changing offense

DJ Uiagalelei flashed last season. The former five-star recruit and top-15 overall prospect in his recruiting class, he put on a clinic in two games while Trevor Lawrence went through COVID-19 protocol.

But the next great Clemson quarterback’s trajectory has dipped significantly this year. Entering the Tigers’ ACC showdown with Wake Forest, the sophomore has seven interceptions and just eight touchdown passes on the season.

Clemson’s offense has been stagnant this year, a large reason why is because of Uiagalelei’s touch-and-go performances. For Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, not all of that has to do with just the quarterback.

“That’s D.J. to me,” Elliott said Monday. “I know what he’s going through now is going to result in what we saw and beyond in the first two games last year. Because of all the adversity that he’s gone through. Everything is constantly changing.

“If want to compare him to a standard, you look at Trev [Lawrence] and Deshaun [Watson], they, for the most part, had their pieces in place that they could feed on, that could help them in a situation to make things right where his pieces have constantly been changing. They’re constantly moving around, and he’s got to be able to persevere through that. With the struggles on the offensive line, there’s been games where we’ve gotten him hit. Last game there was too much interior pressure where he couldn’t step into his throws or follow through. But the young man is still battling; he hasn’t cracked.”

The change in production has been significant. And while there are a cast of reasons why it has happened, the simple truth remains — DJ Uiagalelei does not look like the quarterback many anticipated.

TV announcers set for Clemson vs. Wake Forest

ESPN has announced who will announce Saturday’s Clemson vs. Wake Forest game at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for noon.

Roy Philpott will be on play-by-play with Greg McElroy as his color commentator. Alyssa Lang will have sideline duties.

Borderline five-star DL Jayden Wayne is hoping for a Clemson offer

Every recruit who is in touch with Clemson understands the program does not handle the offering process in a similar way to other schools.

The Tigers are more willing to wait it out and build relationships with prospects first, then give them the green light.

One of the players in the 2023 class they’re taking a patient approach with is Jayden Wayne. Wayne, a borderline five-star prospect on the On3 Consensus Rankings, spoke with ClemsonSports.com senior recruiting writer Joseph Hastings about the latest with the Tigers.

Elite Florida ATH Jalen Brown exploring out-of-state options

It is not a lock for one of the big three in the state of Florida to keep Jalen Brown home. The no. 30-ranked junior in the On3 Consensus has taken in games at Florida, Florida State, and Miami this season, but numerous schools outside the Sunshine State are on his radar too.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound playmaker out of Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep has over 30 offers, and he is being targeted by some of the top programs in the country.

Clemson is a player in his recruitment, too.

Counting down

