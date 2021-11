Ed Holloway, who turned parts of his massive land holdings in southeast Lakeland into the Sanlan Ranch RV & Golf Resort and Holloway Park, died Monday at age 91. He started his professional career as a real estate appraiser after serving in the Navy during the Korean War and graduating from the University of Florida. But he left his mark on Lakeland after he and his wife purchased much of the land — most of which had been mined for phosphate — between Lakeland Highlands Road and U.S. 98 south of South Edgewood Drive and north of Banana Lake.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 19 DAYS AGO